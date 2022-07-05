5 teams who will compete in their first international LAN at VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

The most-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is set to start on July 10, 2022. Top teams from around the globe will compete in it to become the best in the world.

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, will host the event. The city will witness a historic moment as the tournament will be the first international Valorant LAN event with a live audience.

A total of twelve teams have qualified for the event and will fly down to Copenhagen to represent their region on the international stage. This will be the first international LAN appearance for some of these teams as well.

Here are the five teams who will get to experience the first international Valorant LAN in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Debutant teams at VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Valorant is one of the most popular FPS titles in the current market and has a highly active professional scene. Since its release in 2020, Riot (the publisher of the game) has tried to establish an active competitive scene involving several regions. Hence, they introduced the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) circuit in 2021.

Riot has already hosted four international LAN events since last year. The number will increase to five later this month after the completion of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Here are the teams for whom this will be the first international LAN experience.

1) XSET

XSET is one of the most renowned teams from the North American region. The team has always delivered consistent performances in every event but has always failed to qualify for the Masters.

However, the North American side finally made it through to the upcoming Copenhagen Masters by becoming the champions of the NA Stage 2 Challengers. The team defeated Reykjavik Masters champion OpTic Gaming in the Grand Finals to get a direct slot in the Playoffs.

The win against OpTic Gaming will surely boost the confidence of the team ahead of the Copenhagen Masters.

2) Guild Esports

Guild Esports is one of the top contenders of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen from the EMEA region. The team finished third in the recently concluded EMEA Stage 2 Challengers and qualified for the Copenhagen Masters.

Guild Esports is one of the most consistent teams of the EMEA region but choked every time in the final stages of the event and failed to qualify for the Masters. The team performed exceptionally well in the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers but missed the Masters qualification by a close margin.

However, the team finally made it through this time and is ready to make a statement in its first international appearance.

3) FunPlus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix is another team from the EMEA region who will be playing for the first time on the international stage. However, the team qualified for the last Reykjavik Masters as well to become the champions of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers but missed the opportunity due to visa issues.

They have finally made it through to the Copenhagen Masters this time and are ready to make their first international LAN appearance.

However, the team is reportedly making some changes to its squad ahead of the Copenhagen Masters. It will be interesting to see how the new team will perform in a big event like this.

4) Northeption

Northeption is another new team who will be participating in the international event for the first time in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. The Japanese side became the champion of the regional Challengers, beating the favorite Zeta Division in the Grand Final.

Japanese teams always come up with some unique aggressive playstyle on the international stage. Zeta Division performed exceptionally well in the Reykjavik Masters last time and finished third in the event. Fans will be waiting to see something similar from Northeption this time as well.

5) Leviatan

Leviatan is the fifth team in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen to play for the first time in an international LAN event. The Chiliean side became the champion of the LATAM Challengers, defeating experienced KRU Esports in the Grand Finals.

Leviatan missed the chance to qualify for the Reykjavik Masters last time after losing in the South American LCQs. However, they finally earned their slot this time and are ready to make full use of it. Being a relatively new roster, the South American side will definitely try to make a statement in this event.

The tournament will start in the next few days and it will be interesting to see how these debutant teams will perform in their first international Valorant LAN event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far