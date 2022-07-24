SUYGETSU Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

A large part of the Valorant community is into Esports. It is interesting to know about professional Valorant players and the settings and setup they use in a professional environment to emulate their success.

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin is a 20-year-old Russian player who plays for FunPlus Phoenix. He has won over $30,000 in winnings from various Valorant tournaments.

SUYGETSU plays as Viper, Killjoy, and Sage and moved to FPX from ForZe on 5th October 2021 as a Sentinel main. He had been a member of ForZe, a Russian professional gaming organization, since September 2020. ForZe was founded in 2001 and disbanded in 2021. He participated in Stage 3 EMEA Challengers playoffs and CIS Masters 1 with them and claimed first place during First Strike: CIS.

All SUYGETSU Valorant settings

FunPlus Phoenix is one of the best Valorant teams from the EMEA region. They are competing in the Valorant Masters 2 Copenhagen as EMEA representatives and have already moved into the grand finals after defeating OpTic Gaming.

SUYGETSU is a key team member who often takes aggressive peaks and continues to be consistent with them. His innate ability to gain entry frags for his team has allowed FunPlus Phoenix a significant advantage in securing the first kill.

Here are SUYGETSU’s Valorant crosshair and video settings as per prosettings.net :

Mouse

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.25

eDPI: 200

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: Unknown

Crouch: Unknown

Jump: Unknown

Use Object: Unknown

Equip Primary Weapon: Unknown

Equip Secondary Weapon: Unknown

Equip Melee Weapon: Unknown

Equip Spike: Unknown

Use/Equip Ability 1: Unknown

Use/Equip Ability 2: Unknown

Use/Equip Ability 3: Unknown

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Unknown

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC Specs

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-Core Processor

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Current resolution: 1920 x 1080, 144Hz

FPX has now moved on to the grand finals to face Paper Rex. It'll be an interesting match, to say the least, since neither team has won a VCT title before.

