SUYGETSU Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

A large part of the Valorant community is into Esports. It is interesting to know about professional Valorant players and the settings and setup they use in a professional environment to emulate their success.
Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin is a 20-year-old Russian player who plays for FunPlus Phoenix. He has won over $30,000 in winnings from various Valorant tournaments.
SUYGETSU plays as Viper, Killjoy, and Sage and moved to FPX from ForZe on 5th October 2021 as a Sentinel main. He had been a member of ForZe, a Russian professional gaming organization, since September 2020. ForZe was founded in 2001 and disbanded in 2021. He participated in Stage 3 EMEA Challengers playoffs and CIS Masters 1 with them and claimed first place during First Strike: CIS.
All SUYGETSU Valorant settings
FunPlus Phoenix is one of the best Valorant teams from the EMEA region. They are competing in the Valorant Masters 2 Copenhagen as EMEA representatives and have already moved into the grand finals after defeating OpTic Gaming.
SUYGETSU is a key team member who often takes aggressive peaks and continues to be consistent with them. His innate ability to gain entry frags for his team has allowed FunPlus Phoenix a significant advantage in securing the first kill.
Here are SUYGETSU’s Valorant crosshair and video settings as per prosettings.net :
Mouse
DPI: 800
Sensitivity: 0.25
eDPI: 200
Zoom Sensitivity: 1
Hz: 1000
Windows Sensitivity: 6
Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
Color: White
Outlines: Off
Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
Show Inner Lines: On
Inner Line Opacity: 1
Inner Line Length: 3
Inner Line Thickness: 2
Inner Line Offset: 2
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
Show Outer Lines: On
Outer Line Opacity: 0
Outer Line Length: 0
Outer Line Thickness: 0
Outer Line Offset: 0
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
Map
Rotate: Rotate
Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
Keep Player Centered: On
Minimap Size: 1.2
Minimap Zoom: 0.9
Minimap Vision Cones: On
Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
Resolution: 1920x1080
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
Multithreaded Rendering: On
Material Quality: Low
Texture Quality: Low
Detail Quality: Low
UI Quality: Low
Vignette: Off
VSync: Off
Anti-Aliasing: FXAA
Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
Improve Clarity: Off
Experimental Sharpening: Off
Bloom: Off
Distortion: Off
Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Gear
Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
PC Specs
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-Core Processor
Memory: 32 GB RAM
Current resolution: 1920 x 1080, 144Hz
FPX has now moved on to the grand finals to face Paper Rex. It'll be an interesting match, to say the least, since neither team has won a VCT title before.