FPX ANGE1 Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has forced many existing professional players to make a switch from already established esports games. One of these individuals is Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov, the Ukrainian professional playing for FunPlus Phoenix aka FPX.
In Valorant, the professional player has shown many great playoffs and has also qualified for higher stages. Thus, he has raised doubts about what peripherals and settings he uses during his gameplay and this article will answer exactly those questions.
Everything to know about ANGE1's Valorant settings
Playing mostly as an initiator, Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov is highly experienced in terms of mechanical skills and gamesense. The player has been in FPX's roster for a long time since 2020 and is still making a debut in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Copenhagen 2022.
As the player is known for making appearances on elite stages, his overall peripherals and other requirements are quite premium as they help in giving him the best results. So, this article will be describing ANGE1's Valorant settings, peripherals he uses, and give info about this PC's specifications.
The following are all the things that are known about the professional's overall setup:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.785
- eDPI: 314
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: X
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Q
Map settings
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.9
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1680x1050
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546 (Framerates set at 240Hz)
- Mouse: ZOWIE ZA12
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow X Chroma Mercury
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Revolver
- Chair: Unknown
- Microphone: Unknown
PC settings
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
- RAM: Unknown
- Motherboard: Unknown
- Cabinet: Unknown
- AIO Cooler: Unknown
Note: Valorant professionals like Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov are always susceptible to picking better equipment over time, so this information might change in the future.