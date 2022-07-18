FPX ANGE1 Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has forced many existing professional players to make a switch from already established esports games. One of these individuals is Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov, the Ukrainian professional playing for FunPlus Phoenix aka FPX.

In Valorant, the professional player has shown many great playoffs and has also qualified for higher stages. Thus, he has raised doubts about what peripherals and settings he uses during his gameplay and this article will answer exactly those questions.

Everything to know about ANGE1's Valorant settings

Playing mostly as an initiator, Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov is highly experienced in terms of mechanical skills and gamesense. The player has been in FPX's roster for a long time since 2020 and is still making a debut in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Copenhagen 2022.

As the player is known for making appearances on elite stages, his overall peripherals and other requirements are quite premium as they help in giving him the best results. So, this article will be describing ANGE1's Valorant settings, peripherals he uses, and give info about this PC's specifications.

The following are all the things that are known about the professional's overall setup:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.785

eDPI: 314

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: X

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Q

Map settings

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.9

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1680x1050

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546 (Framerates set at 240Hz)

Mouse: ZOWIE ZA12

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow X Chroma Mercury

Headset: HyperX Cloud Revolver

Chair: Unknown

Microphone: Unknown

PC settings

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

RAM: Unknown

Motherboard: Unknown

Cabinet: Unknown

AIO Cooler: Unknown

Note: Valorant professionals like Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov are always susceptible to picking better equipment over time, so this information might change in the future.

