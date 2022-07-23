VCT Masters Copenhagen Lower Bracket Final: 3 reasons why OpTic will be victorious (and 3 reasons it will be FPX)

With the penultimate day of the VCT Masters Copenhagen here, the audience is more hyped than ever. Two fan favorite teams, FPX and OpTic Gaming, will face each other in the Lower Bracket Final. The winner of this match will qualify for the VCT Masters Copenhagen Finals and face Paper Rex.

Both teams have proven to be dominant forces against their opponents. Unfortunately, a poor showing in a few games caused them to end up in the lower brackets before the finals. Regardless, the game is not over for either team, as both OpTic Gaming and FPX will be vigorous forces in the VCT Masters Copenhagen match today.

With the finals a day away, this listicle will point out why both teams have the potential to emerge victorious in the lower bracket's final matchup, providing three reasons for each.

3 reasons why OpTic Gaming could take the win in today's match against FPX

1) Previous winners of the VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022 Grand Final

OpTic Gaming emerged victorious in the VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022 Grand Final against LOUD, winning in a solid 3-0 fashion and taking the trophy to NA.

This is already a huge reason why the team cannot be underestimated, even though they are in the lower brackets playing against FPX. There is no reason why the team's confidence should be shaken, as they have shown that they are a formidable force with some of the best mechanically gifted players in the world.

2) Marved, the star player of OpTic

OpTic Gaming is a team with some of the best players, and fans clearly look up to them. Alongside popular players like yay, OpTic also has Marved, who is undoubtedly the star player of the team.

Marved showed that he was a phenomenal gunslinger during the VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022 matches. This was a huge ability that aided his rise to fame in the Valorant community. With a player like Marved on the roaster there is no doubt that the team can get much closer to victory.

3) OpTic Gaming's LAN experience

Though OpTic Gaming did not attend the VCT Reykjavik tournament early on, they finished second in the VCT Masters Berlin event. Following this, they had a Group Stage loss against X10 Esports at the VCT: Champions 2021.

The team entered the NA Challengers when the roster was officially christened OpTic Gaming and broke into the scene with a victory at the VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022. The team has come a long way from Envy as they now continue to take strides towards their second win, and their LAN experience only reinforces their chances for the win.

3 reasons why FPX could be dominant against OpTic in the Lower Bracket Final

1) FPX's playstyle

FPX is a tactically strong team, as the players tend to tweak their playstyle depending on their opponent. Their adaptibility skills alone put them in the front row for title contention.

As far as FPX's playstyle goes, they are renowned for being unpredictable with their flexible players. They change their team composition regularly depending on the opponent.

2) FPX's Visa status

FPX could not make it to Masters 1 due to visa issues. Thus, they are hungrier than ever for the Masters title in Copenhagen.

At the beginning of the Masters Copenhagen, FPX had confirmed that Suygetsu would not be a part of the starting stages due to visa issues, once again. Though he was initially replaced by Seider, Suygetsu made his way back in the roster, and now they are stronger than ever.

3) Home crowd for FPX

FPX is favored with a tiny advantage in the classic NA vs EMEA rivalry against OpTic Gaming for the Lower Bracket Final win.

This is going to be the first international LAN event and the first NA vs EMEA game that will take place in front of a huge audience. Since FPX is an EMEA team, they get to enjoy home support, which could be crucial in their journey to victory.

The Lower Bracket Final will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube at 8:30 PM IST/8:00 AM PT/10:00 AM CT. The VODs will also be available on the official VALORANT Champions Tour Channel on YouTube.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far