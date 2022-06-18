OpTic Gaming vs Evil Geniuses: VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers UB Semifinal: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs began last Thursday, and two teams (Ghost Gaming and Luminosity Gaming) were eliminated from the event last night.

There will be two back-to-back matches today. XSET will take on 100 Thieves in the first game of the day. Later, OpTic Gaming will go up against Evil Geniuses in the Upper Bracket Semifinal. The winner of the game will proceed to the Upper Bracket Final, and the loser will find themselves in Lower Bracket.

OpTic Gaming vs Evil Geniuses: Who will win the game tonight in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs?

OpTic Gaming and Evil Geniuses will play a best-of-three series tonight in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs. Fans are eagerly awaiting the game.

Prediction

Both teams are currently among the strongest in the North American region, and it is difficult to predict a clear winner for today's game.

However, OpTic Gaming was the champion of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. Since then, the team has performed exceptionally well and has dominated the region. The team dreams of representing the region once again in the Copenhagen Masters, the first-ever international Valorant LAN event with a live audience. With players like yay and Marved, and a big-brain IGL like FNS calling the shots, OpTic Gaming has a higher chance of taking the series tonight.

Evil Geniuses had a stellar performance in the Group Stage after a recent roster change. In fact, the team even defeated OpTic Gaming previously in the event. Evil Geniuses will be hoping for a similar outcome tonight, and fans can expect a thrilling battle.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have previously played against each other only once, and the match took place in the Group Stage of the current event. Evil Geniuses won the game with a 2-1 scoreline, and they will be looking forward to a similar performance this time around. On the other hand, OpTic Gaming will be interested in redeeming themselves.

Recent results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently, and both have lost just a single game out of their last five games in all competitions.

Potential lineup

OpTic Gaming:

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor "Victor" Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Evil Geniuses:

Corbin "C0M" Lee

Vincent "Apotheon" Le

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello

Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu

Lu Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Where to watch

Valorant fans can enjoy the match between OpTic Gaming and Evil Geniuses in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on June 19, 2022 from 4.30 am IST. However, the match may start early if the previous game between XSET and 100 Thieves ends quickly.

