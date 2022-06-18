XSET vs 100 Thieves: VCT North America Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Fans have witnessed many amazing matches during the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) and can definitely expect another one when XSET goes head-to-head against 100 Thieves later tonight. XSET will be facing off against 100 Thieves in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) North America Stage 2 Challengers Semi-finals. Both teams have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour playoffs and will now fight it out in the Upper Bracket Semi-finals.

XSET and 100 Thieves will be involved in a best-of-three series clash later tonight and both teams will be hoping to dominate each other when they face each other in the VCT Upper Semi-finals.

XSET vs 100 Thieves in VCT: Who will win the Semi-finals tonight?

Interestingly, both teams are almost equally matched, with XSET being in slightly better form. XSET has won four out of their last five matches in the VCT NA Challengers Group Stage, while 100 Thieves have only managed to win three out of five matches in the Group Stage. From the looks of it, XSET will be looking to dominate 100 Thieves from the get-go.

Clearly, 100 Thieves may encounter difficulties as they have not been as consistent as XSET in the tournament so far. However, fans of XSET may be looking at a tough matchup, but are hoping that their team will come out on top as they’ve been the more reliable team throughout the VCT North America Stage 2 Challengers.

Predictions

While both teams look evenly matched on paper, XSET has a slight advantage over their rivals based on their recent form.

However, if only looking at the matches that they’ve played against each other, XSET has faced problems whenever they come up against 100 Thieves in tournaments. 100 Thieves are better in clutch situations, while XSET has proved itself to be the more consistent team.

It is rather difficult to predict who is going to win the three-match clash tonight. However, XSET looks to be the stronger team currently.

In the past, XSET has had a hard time facing off against 100 Thieves, but may perform better tonight thanks to their latest results. Although 100 Thieves are slightly out-skilled by XSET's players, it wouldn’t be fair to write them off so early. For one, this is quite a tough matchup and fans are not going to be disappointed when they tune in tonight.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other five times in the past, with 100 Thieves coming out on top by winning three out of those matches.

Recent results

In recent times, XSET has been in better form in comparison to 100 Thieves. XSET has won four out of their past five matches, while 100 Thieves have won three out of five matches in VCT North America Stage 2 Challengers.

Recent results of XSET vs 100 Thieves (Image via vlr.gg)

Potential lineup

XSET

Rory “ dephh ” Jackson

” Jackson Zachary “ zekken ” Patrone

” Patrone Brendan “ BcJ ” Jensen

” Jensen Matthew “ Cryocells ” Panganiban

” Panganiban Jordan “AYRIN” He

100 Thieves

Brendan “ stellar ” McGrath

” McGrath William “ Will ” Cheng

” Cheng Peter “ Asuna ” Mazuryk

” Mazuryk Sean “ bang ” Bezerra

” Bezerra Derrek “Derrek” Ha

When and where to watch

The match between XSET and 100 Thieves in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on June 19, 2022, from 01.30 am IST/ 01.00 pm PDT/ 04.00 pm EDT.

