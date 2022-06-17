Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

The much-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs started last night. The top eight teams in the North American region will compete for slots in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen next month, the first-ever international LAN event in Valorant history.

A total of twelve teams qualified for the Group Stage. However, only eight have made their way to the Playoffs and are ready to compete for the final two berths in the Copenhagen Masters. The top two sides in the competition will fly down to Denmark to represent their region.

Riot Games has already revealed the format and schedule for the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs. The event will continue till June 27.

Can OpTic Gaming, VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik champion, do it again?

The North American region is one of the most competitive in Valorant esports. Each team has the potential to pull off a miracle on its best day. Hence, fans can expect some exciting battles in the upcoming Playoffs.

Qualified teams

Twelve sides who participated in the Group Stage were divided into two groups of six each. Each team played five games in the Group Stage in a single round-robin format against the others in the pool.

After the end of all the matches, the top four teams in each group have made their way to the Playoffs. Here are the sides competing in the NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs:

XSET (Group A winner)

Ghost Gaming (Group A first runner-up)

100 Thieves (Group A second runner-up)

NRG Esports (Group A third runner-up)

OpTic Gaming (Group B winner)

FaZe Clan (Group B first runner-up)

Evil Geniuses (Group B second runner-up)

Luminosity Gaming (Group B third runner-up)

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs:

June 17, 2022

FaZe Clan vs 100 Thieves - Upper Round 1 - 1.30 am IST

Ghost Gaming vs Evil Geniuses - Upper Round 1 - 4.30 am IST

June 18, 2022

Ghost Gaming vs NRG Esports - Lower Round 1 - 1.30 am IST

FaZe Clan vs Luminosity Gaming - Lower Round 1 - 4.30 am IST

June 19, 2022

XSET vs 100 Thieves - Upper Semi-Finals - 1.30 am IST

OpTic Gaming vs Evil Geniuses - Upper Semi-Finals - 4.30 am IST

June 20, 2022

TBD - Lower Round 2 - 1.30 am IST

TBD - Lower Round 2 - 4.30 am IST

June 25, 2022

TBD - Upper Final - 1.30 am IST

TBD - Lower Round 3 - 6.30 am IST

June 26, 2022

TBD - Lower Final - 1.30 am IST

June 27, 2022

TBD - Grand Final - 1.30 am IST

Where to watch

All the matches will be best-of-three series except the Upper Bracket Final, Lower Bracket Final, and Grand Final, which will be a best-of-five. Fans can enjoy these matches live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

