“I missed playing the game in that situation”: FPX’s ANGE1 at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Challengers

FunPlus Phoenix's ardiis at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
FunPlus Phoenix's ardiis at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pratiti Dhang
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 03, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Exclusive

FunPlus Pheonix (FPX) won the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Grand Finals after defeating G2 Esports with a 3-1 scoreline in a best-of-five series format.

Kirill "ANGE1" Karasiow, who took a short break during the tournament, was seen playing in the Grand Finals in place of Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks. G2 Esports gave a tough competition to FunPlus Phoenix and was able to take one map down, i.e., Breeze. However, ANGE1 played well to finish the series with a 3-1 score.

After FunPlus Phoenix defeated G2 Esports in the final match, ANGE1, the Valorant player and IGL (In-Game Leader), spoke with Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports about the match and his short break during the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1.

FunPlus Phoenix's IGL ANGE1 at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

Q: First of all, congratulations on the victory against G2 Esports in the Grand Finals. After winning the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers, how does it feel?

FPX ANGE1: It feels great. It feels super great. It's like having in mind all the circumstances and problems we had during this tournament. I'm super happy that we showed real team spirit.

Q: You were on a short break, for which Kamil "baddyG" Graniczka initially came as your substitute. How did you spend the break and feel to be finally back?

FPX ANGE1: It's good. I missed playing the game in that situation. Whichever. Before, it was impossible to play. Now, I moved from Kyiv to another smaller city far from war and I had the opportunity to help a team when I got sick.

Q: Breeze was Fun Plus Phoenix's pick today. Yet, the team lost the match to G2 Esports. What went wrong with that map?

FPX ANGE1: It was tough for me to change Ardiis on Jett's role on Breeze and it would be even more challenging for me to shift Shao to other agents. I don't place. We have a strong breed, a solid one. But me standing in makes it worse, like worse enough for us to lose.

Q: Now that you have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, what are some of the goals that you have set for yourself and the team?

FPX ANGE1: We'll see. I don't like to set exact goals. Our only goal is always to win our next match and after winning it, to win the next, that is our goal.

Q: What kind of competition are you expecting in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik? Also, which teams do you consider your top rivalries?

FPX ANGE1: I think every team who comes to the Masters will be dangerous. If you underestimate any team, you can be punished very hard. So it's also not my way of like I want a lot to play against two really good teams coming to the Masters. It will be fun, but I wouldn't say some teams are much better or worse.

Unfortunately, FunPlus Phoenix won't participate in the Masters Reykjavik due to the travel restrictions and COVID-19 guidelines. Team Liquid will fill up their spot in the LAN tournament.

Edited by Srijan Sen
More from Sportskeeda
