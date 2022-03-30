“I would like to stay here”: FunPlus Phoenix’s baddyG at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

Kamil "baddyG" Graniczka, a Polish Valorant player, was brought into FunPlus Phoenix's Valorant roster as a substitute for Kirill "ANGE1" Karasiow, during VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1, on March 10, 2022.

FunPlus Phoenix was able to take down Fnatic in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Playoffs: Upper-Bracket Final, with a score of 2-0. ANGE1 was seen playing in that match in place of Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks, after a long break, with baddyG.

Soon after their victory against Fnatic, FunPlus Phoenix's Valorant player, baddyG spoke to Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang about the match and his experience with the squad so far in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1.

FunPlus Phoenix’s baddyG at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

Q: First of all, congratulations on the victory against Fnatic. FunPlus Phoenix ended the series with a 2-0 score. In your own words, how do you think the team performed today?

FPX baddyG: We perform very well. We were all confident that we are able to win the whole EMEA qualification. Fnatic was just another step. To be honest, it was really hard for us today because of course we weren't ready for ANGE1 to play today, but it happened. ardiis was really sick, so we had to take ANGE1 instead of him. Of course, ANGE1 played on Jett, but it's not his primary role and I think we performed very well. We did our targets, which is what we wanted to do. So, everything was perfect. Of course, our personal skills were on a really high level.

Q: Talking about the first map, FunPlus Phoenix had a dominating win in Split, which prevented Fnatic from winning a single round. This led to the score ending up at 13-0. What are your thoughts on Fnatic as a team and what prevented them from winning a single round in Split?

FPX baddyG: I don't know if they did well or not on Split. We just did what we were supposed to do. We gained a lot of information about them, so we reacted very well. We won't have many duels against them and we, of course, played together really close to each other so we could refract fast. And I think it wasn't like playing bad or good. We just played way better. So, I think it was about that because I don't even remember if they did something from the beginning to the end of their tactic, without us compromising them in the middle of their tactic. I think we just reacted pretty well against them.

Q: You recently joined the roster as an immediate substitute to ANGE1 during the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers, on March 10, 2022. How is your synergy with the roster?

FPX baddyG: I think it's really good. It's getting better and better. Our synergy is good since day one when I joined them and we have been working really hard. We have been grinding all day. We practice every day and I don't even remember if we had a free day last week. So, everyone is committed to making us the highest place possible. I think our synergy and chemistry in the team is on a really good level.

Q: FPX has already gained a spot in Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 1 Reykjavik. What are some of the goals you and the team has set for themselves?

FPX baddyG: First LAN in Valorant, and that is something big that really excites me. We don't know yet how it's going to be. We are still working on visas for our players and we don't know yet what it's going to be. If we're going to succeed in this thing, I think it's going to be a dream trip, dream tournament, dream everything because we are able to win this whole tournament and I hope the visa thing is going to be solved on our way and we will be able to go to Iceland as a whole team.

Q: What are some of the objectives you have for yourself this year, for the whole Valorant Champions Tour 2022?

FPX baddyG: Of course, I would like to stay here with the guys because I feel really comfortable. I think we will be able to qualify and make a good play for Champions at the end of the year.

FunPlus Phoenix later won the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA 2022 Stage 1 Challengers 1 tournament, but won't be able to take part in Masters Reykjavik due to travel restrictions and COVID-19 regulations. Thus, Team Liquid will play instead of them at the LAN tournament.

