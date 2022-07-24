Shao Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Quite a lot of players from the Valorant community are into the esports scene. These gamers are interested in knowing their favorite player's setup and settings that they use when playing the FPS game.

Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky is a 22-year-old professional Russian Valorant player who plays for FunPlus Phoenix. He started his professional career playing with PartyParrots and was picked up by FunPlus Phoenix in July 2020 into their roster.

Shao mainly plays as the Initiator in his team, with Fade being his favorite Agent. He also plays Sova, Sage, and Astra in competitive matches and has currently won over $40,000 from playing in the professional scene.

Everything to know about FunPlus Phoenix Shao's Valorant settings

FunPlus Phoenix is one of the best teams in the EMEA region when it comes to Valorant. They have ousted OpTic Gaming from Valorant Masters 2 Copenhagen, winning by 3-1 against the North American team.

Players who are looking to know or copy FPX Shao's settings in order to emulate his success are in the right place. Below are the various in-game settings, including mouse settings, video settings, crosshairs, keybinds, and more that he currently uses, as per the information provided on prosettings.net:

Mouse

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.428

0.428 DPI: 171.2

171.2 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 5

5 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Cyan Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: E

E Use/Equip Ability 2: C

C Use/Equip Ability 3: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Med

Med Texture Quality: Med

Med Detail Quality: Med

Med UI Quality: Med

Med Vignette: On

On VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

Logitech G Pro Wireless Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

HyperX Alloy FPS Headset: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

PC Specifications

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K

Intel Core i7-9700K Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super

FunPlus Phoenix have now moved into the Grand Finals after yesterday's win against the North American giants, OpTic Gaming. It has been one of the biggest upsets in the tournament so far, with Shao and SUYGETSU showing up and excelling in their roles as the team looked complete and cohesive.

FPX will now face Paper Rex in a highly anticipated clash of playstyles. It will definitely be an interesting match as neither team has won a VCT title before.

