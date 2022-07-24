Shao Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Quite a lot of players from the Valorant community are into the esports scene. These gamers are interested in knowing their favorite player's setup and settings that they use when playing the FPS game.
Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky is a 22-year-old professional Russian Valorant player who plays for FunPlus Phoenix. He started his professional career playing with PartyParrots and was picked up by FunPlus Phoenix in July 2020 into their roster.
Shao mainly plays as the Initiator in his team, with Fade being his favorite Agent. He also plays Sova, Sage, and Astra in competitive matches and has currently won over $40,000 from playing in the professional scene.
Everything to know about FunPlus Phoenix Shao's Valorant settings
FunPlus Phoenix is one of the best teams in the EMEA region when it comes to Valorant. They have ousted OpTic Gaming from Valorant Masters 2 Copenhagen, winning by 3-1 against the North American team.
Players who are looking to know or copy FPX Shao's settings in order to emulate his success are in the right place. Below are the various in-game settings, including mouse settings, video settings, crosshairs, keybinds, and more that he currently uses, as per the information provided on prosettings.net:
Mouse
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.428
- DPI: 171.2
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 5
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Q
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.9
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
PC Specifications
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super
FunPlus Phoenix have now moved into the Grand Finals after yesterday's win against the North American giants, OpTic Gaming. It has been one of the biggest upsets in the tournament so far, with Shao and SUYGETSU showing up and excelling in their roles as the team looked complete and cohesive.
FPX will now face Paper Rex in a highly anticipated clash of playstyles. It will definitely be an interesting match as neither team has won a VCT title before.