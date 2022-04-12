'Indian Valorant esports might die after launch of mobile counterpart': Professional players anxious about the game's potential downfall

The long-awaited Riot Games' project Valorant Mobile is anticipated to be nearing its launch as the game is reportedly going through its first closed beta test in China. Several leaked gameplay images and footage indicate its potential launch in the next couple of months.

Though the developers are yet to confirm anything regarding this matter, Tencent, the game-development partner of Riot Games, hinted at its legitimacy by sending 'Take Down' notices to multiple leakers for uploading those footage on social media.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the mobile counterpart of their favorite games, the Indian Valorant community is anxious about the potential downfall of the esports scene. According to a few, the mobile version of the Riot tactical shooter might affect the competitive scenario as the region is more successful in Mobile esports and has more investment and sponsors in mobile gaming than PC esports.

I think Indian pc valorant scene will die after the launch of valorant mobile 🙄

Will Valorant Mobile doom its PC esports like PUBG Mobile did in the past?

After the launch of Valorant in 2020, Indian PC esports found out a fresh air to breathe in once again. Many former CS: GO professionals in the country decided to switch to this new game immediately and were ready to explore newer opportunities through it.

The game has attracted a lot of players and viewers to it. Many investors and third-party tournament organizers have also come forward to boost the esports scenario in the country since the launch of the game. It became one of the major esports titles in India.

Teams like Velocity Gaming and Global Esports have already represented the region on the global stage and proved their worth on the international stage.

However, after the ongoing anticipation regarding the launch of the much-awaited Valorant Mobile, some from the community have revealed their anxiety about the potential downfall of the game.

According to them, the mobile version of the game can become more popular in the region, attracting a lot of players and viewers into it. Hence, all sponsors and investors will involve themselves more in mobile esports and it can affect the PC community once again.

Some even bring the example of PUBG Mobile (now known as BGMI in India), a game which is massively popular in the region.

Shubham 'ESPEE' Panwar

almost every major pc game saw a decrease in its viewership after the mobile version was launched.I think because we have more smartphone users than pc owners in every home and mobile phone users can relate with the mobile players better than they can with pc players.

Previously, we've seen several cases where the mobile counterpart of a certain game gained more popularity than the older PC version of the game. Especially in a region like India, where the number of mobile gamers is exponentially higher than the PC community, Valorant can see a decrease in viewership after the launch of the mobile version of the game once again.

Spike

Other pc games might have failed in india after there release of mobile version because so many pc games were not know to people back then.

But now BGMI influencers and CC's play valorant more. So,many mobile audience are aware of valorant.

Other pc games might have failed in india after there release of mobile version because so many pc games were not know to people back then.

But now BGMI influencers and CC's play valorant more. So,many mobile audience are aware of valorant.

Valo mobile gonna BooM in india 💯

However, some also have second thoughts regarding this matter. According to them, mobile gamers in India prefer easier games than the complicated ones. The ability usage along with gunfights makes Valorant complicated enough. Hence, the mobile version of the Riot's shooter can fail in this region as well.

Some also believe that as the game has gained popularity for its PC version itself in the region, the launch of the mobile version will not affect it.

Justggr



Valorant mobile will die on arrival in India.Indians don't like tough games, for example fortnite building that's why it didn't work in India

Tashin Alam

Cuz pubg gained popularity in india through mobile

But in case of valorant its total opposite.

Cuz pubg gained popularity in india through mobile

But in case of valorant its total opposite.

Soo the people who will play valom they are more likely to get a pc for valorant cuz not only its free but also easy to run

While some from the community are getting worried about the potential downfall of Riot's tactical shooter, others find it helpful for the PC esports as well. According to them, Valorant Mobile will attract more people to try out the PC version of the game. It will also bring in new viewers, which will eventually help the esports scene in the country bloom more.

