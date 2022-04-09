More Valorant Mobile gameplay leaks hint at possible release date this summer  

Riot Games' much awaited project, Valorant Mobile, is reportedly nearing its arrival as the game enters its initial stage of testing, as per sources on Twitter.

Earlier this week, several gameplay images from the upcoming mobile FPS were leaked. The game's home screen, lobby layout, Agent selection screen, and in-game UI were disclosed through the leaked screenshots, suggesting the commencement of Valorant Mobile's testing stage in China.

Game testers have followed up with further content as gameplay videos were leaked online, allowing gaming enthusiasts to take a look at Riot's upcoming project.

Gameplay videos of Valorant Mobile leaked, possible summer release date

Valorant, in its two years of existence, has witnessed immense growth, both in terms of gaining global recognition and for creating a successful esports ecosystem. Riot Games plans to expand the gaming experience to the mobile audience as well with the release of Valorant Mobile.

The leaked videos from Valorant's upcoming mobile version are reminiscent of its PC version, as the layout and character design of both games look similar. However, being a mobile variant, the UI and HUD are fine-tuned to suit the mobile gaming experience.

This short gameplay video speeds through player instructions, which shows the built-in tutorials for various in-game scenarios like spike plants and defuses, location pings, and other indications. We also get to take a look at the game's shooting mechanism in the video.

Similar to other mobile first-person shooters, Valorant's mobile variant may also have an aim assist, to balance possible issues with precision. Based on the video linked above, the game may also have in-game bots, which unlike the bots in Valorant's range, can interact with players in custom/ranked matches as well.

The video also shows the in-game settings that allow players to re-arrange and adjust the various UI elements within the game, followed up by a short gameplay preview that shows how gunplay and abilities work in-game.

When will Valorant Mobile release?

Riot Games initially announced the game's development on June 2, 2021, the first anniversary of Valorant's release. Riot may follow up with an actual game reveal on Valorant's second anniversary, kickstarting the game's beta stage as well. The hypothesis is backed by the fact that League of Legends: Wild Rift was also released in a similar fashion.

League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile variant for Riot's popular MOBA League of Legends, was announced in October 2019. Exactly a year later, Riot Games followed up with the release of its open beta.

Although Riot are yet to give an official word on the game's exact release date, gaming enthusiasts from all over the world can expect an announcement from Riot in the coming months, considering the progress the game has made so far.

