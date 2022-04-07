Valorant Mobile gameplay images allegedly leaked during testing period, authenticity in doubt

One of Riot Games' most anticipated projects, Valorant Mobile, has entered its testing stage, according to sources on Twitter. Alleged gameplay images of the same were leaked and circulated on the internet for gaming enthusiasts to scrutinize and debate over.

Riot Games is renowned for releasing various multiplayer titles like Valorant, League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. However, with Valorant's release in early 2020, Riot has also managed to expand its community to first-person shooter (FPS) gamers.

Valorleaks | Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks Although Mobile is in testing right now, remember that there will be future beta where they could be doing an invite system. It does not look like there will be crossplay. | #VALORANT Although Mobile is in testing right now, remember that there will be future beta where they could be doing an invite system. It does not look like there will be crossplay. | #VALORANT https://t.co/R4yUZyAk2x

Valorant Mobile's release is expected to attract mobile gaming enthusiasts and Valorant gamers alike. Mobile gaming and its esports is an industry Riot managed to tap into with the release of League of Legends: Wild Rift, a mobile version of League of Legends, back in 2020.

Riot Games is expected to follow the same path for Valorant, creating a version of the game for mobile gamers to enjoy and compete in. Let's take a look at everything we know about Valorant Mobile so far.

Valorant Mobile: Enters testing stage, alleged gameplay images leaked

Although Riot Games is yet to drop an official comment regarding the release of the game, dataminers have discovered several things that could be tied to its official release.

According to sources on Twitter (@ValorLeaks), Valorant's mobile variant has entered its first stage of testing. Players can expect a beta version of the game to be released in the future, with an invite system similar to Valorant beta.

Shown above are some of the images that have surfaced on the internet. In terms of appearance, the allegedly leaked images of Valorant Mobile are similar to the game's PC variant.

One of the leaked images disclosed the game's UI and HUD design, as well as the appearance of maps in-game. The player's HUD and mini-map in the leaked image also appears to be similar to the game's PC version.

The weapon and ability HUDs, however, look slightly different. The ability stats seem to be fine-tuned for mobile gaming as it is merged with the ability UI. Further images show the home screen and loading screen for the game.

Another image, with its authenticity in question, shows the Agent selection screen that players interact with prior to the start of the match.

Over the last few months, mobile gaming enthusiasts have been keen to find every bit of information about the upcoming release. After finally entering its testing stages, Valorant's mobile version is expected to arrive in the coming months, although an official date is yet to be determined.

Edited by R. Elahi