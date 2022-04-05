Valorant Night Market: 5 best weapon skins players can expect in Episode 4 Act 2

One of Valorant's most-anticipated events, the Night Market, is set to grace the game's audience with its latest iteration on April 7, 2022.

Although Riot Games is yet to confirm its arrival, a trusted source on Twitter (@ValorLeaks) has asserted the return of the beloved Night Market for players worldwide.

Valorleaks | Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks There is no patch today. The Patch will come next week and the Night Market is expected to start tomorrow. | #VALORANT There is no patch today. The Patch will come next week and the Night Market is expected to start tomorrow. | #VALORANT

Each Act of Valorant features a Night Market which brings forward a set of 6 weapon skins at a randomly discounted rate. Each player will receive their unique selection of Night Market skins available for purchase for 12 days.

Top five Night Market in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2

The Night Market may be the best option for skin enthusiasts to get their hands on some of the most exquisite cosmetics from the game.

Only a few selected bundles will be unavailable in the upcoming Night Market. The weapon pool for the event consists of a total of 39 different collections, featuring skins from Select (875 VP), Deluxe (1275 VP) and Premium (1775 VP) edition bundles.

Trevor Hendrix @_TrevorHendrix @ValorLeaks For ppl asking these are the only available skins thru night market currently. Tigris & Undercity will be added to loot pool next act. Gaia’s Vengeance, Team Ace, & Endeavor will be added the act after that. @ValorLeaks For ppl asking these are the only available skins thru night market currently. Tigris & Undercity will be added to loot pool next act. Gaia’s Vengeance, Team Ace, & Endeavor will be added the act after that. https://t.co/xsFmixPMbZ

Skins from Exclusive and Ultra edition bundles and skin collections released in the current and previous Acts will not feature in the Night Market for Episode 4 Act 2. Here are five of the best weapon skins that players can purchase from Valorant's latest Night Market.

5) Recon

The Recon collection has witnessed a growth in popularity since it arrived in Episode 3 Act 1. While skins from the bundle lack a finisher, their key attractions are their randomized attachments and the unique kill banner.

The Recon bundle is also renowned for introducing the iconic balisong knife in Valorant and bringing forward additional skins for Phantom, Spectre, Guardian and Ghost for players to purchase at a reasonable price from the Night Market.

4) Radiant Crisis

Skins from the Radiant Crisis 001 collection will be available on the Night Market for the first time in Episode 4 Act 2. With its release in Episode 3 Act 3, this collection was the first in Valorant to have a unique theme reminiscent of comic books.

With quirky sound effects and a finisher that sends enemies flying across the map, Radiant Crisis 001 is quite a unique choice for weapon skin. Skins for Phantom, Classic, Bucky, Spectre and Melee (baseball bat) are featured in this bundle, which players may have a shot at purchasing for cheap in the upcoming Night Market.

3) Prime

The Prime Collection is one of the oldest and most revered skin bundles across Valorant's global community. Popular demands from the playerbase and the success of the collection prompted the release of a sequel to the bundle as well.

While both the Prime and Prime//2.0 collection can appear in the Night Market, the Vandal, Classic, Guardian, Spectre, or the Axe from the first collection is a popular choice among players.

2) Ion

Ion is perhaps one of the most simplistic weapon collections in the game. Unlike most Premium bundles, Ion lacks additional purchasable variants. However, its futuristic design and sleek appearance make it a fan favorite in Valorant.

Weapons from the Ion collection are renowned for their soothing SFX, which almost takes away the complexity of mastering the game's choice of weaponry. The collection includes skins for Phantom, Sheriff, Bucky, Operator and Melee (Energy Sword), all of which can appear in the upcoming Night Market.

1) Reaver

Reaver is one of Valorant's most iconic weapon collections and has been a part of the game since its early beta release. Being a fan favorite in the game's community, Reaver is quite a common sight in Valorant, whether in ranked matchmaking or professional matchups.

The interactive finisher and sound effects make the collection a convincing purchase for players. The Night market makes it convenient for enthusiasts to get their hands on some of the best skins in the game for Vandal, Sheriff, Operator, Guardian and Melee.

