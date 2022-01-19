Top 5 Vandal skins to invest in Valorant Episode 4

Valorant's wide range of weapons makes the Riot shooter more unique and Vandal has been one of the most popular guns in the game since its beta days. Though the higher recoil of this gun makes it tougher to control, higher damage rates and higher fire rates give certain advantages to the players in the skirmish.

However, for every weapon in the game, developers have released some attractive and uniquely designed skins. Players need to spend their VPs (in-game currency) in order to add these weapon skins to their in-game inventory.

Just like every gun in the game, developers have designed some attractive weapon skins for Vandal as well. Gamers who prefer Vandal over all the other weapons like to purchase these skins to have a better experience while firing bullets from it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Best Vandal skins in Valorant Episode 4

Valorant Episode 4 Disruption went live last week with the arrival of the patch 4.0 update. Here are the five best Vandal skins in Episode 4.

5) Reaver Vandal

The Reaver skin bundle is one of the oldest weapon cosmetics in the game and the Reaver Vandal is part of that weapon skin bundle. The skin made its debut in November 2020. With multiple crawling hands emerging from the ground to drag the killed enemy into hell, its animations are a spectacle to watch.

The bundle belongs to the Premium Edition (PE) tier and hence the skin costs around 1,775 VP.

4) Prime Vandal

The Prime Vandal is one of the most popular weapon cosmetics in Valorant. It was introduced with the Prime skin bundle, the first ever Valorant skin collection bundle. The purple-gold combination, themed after the royalty of ancient Rome, makes it an aristocratic collection. The unique sound of bullet fire and the finisher of a pouncing wolf attack makes this skin more attractive to players.

The Prime Vandal also belongs to the Premium Edition (PE) tier, and costs around 1,775 VP.

3) Forsaken Vandal

Forsaken is another uniquely designed weapon skin bundle which came into the game with the introduction of Episode 2 Act III. Forsaken was designed with some loose “skin lore” around the Sovereign theme where birds rule the kingdom. The theme completely reflects the finisher of this skin bundle.

Forsaken Vandal is also part of the Premium Edition (PE) tier, while the skin costs around 1,775 VP.

2) Elderflame Vandal

The Dragon-themed Vandal was part of the Elderflame skin bundle. The Elderflame Vandal skin has been available in the game since July 2020. The fire-breathing dragon and its roaring sound during every gunshot and reload attracts a lot of players.

The Elderflame Vandal is part of Valorant's Ultimate Edition (UE) tier and hence it costs around 2,475 VP.

1) Glitchpop Vandal

Many players prefer the Glitchpop Vandal over the other weapon skins. The Vandal skin was introduced in the game last February with the Glitchpop bundle. With party poppers and a 'UNICO' tagline after killing the last enemy, this skin is quite unique and stands out from the rest.

The Glitchpop Vandal is also part of Valorant's Ultimate Edition (UE) tier and costs around 2,175 VP in the game.

