Valorant Episode 4 Act 2: Every Controller ranked for Bind

Bind is Valorant’s one of the most iconic maps as it features two teleporters that allow players to travel from one point to another instantly. This feature brings a lot of variation and opportunities to teams on both sides to make it highly competitive.

Another factor in making this map competitive is team compositions that can consist of agents from different classes. It is essential to have a Controller on teams to play on Bind as it helps with buying time and delaying opponent approaches.

However, this raises the question of which agent to pick to play on this map. This article will rate every single one of them for that reason.

Every single Valorant Controller agent ranked for playing on Bind

Controllers in Valorant are majorly known for dividing sections of maps to reduce the risk for teammates. Making them one of the most critical agents in any team and held crucial to the success of every entry into the site.

The following are all the agents in Valorant till Episode 4 Act 2, and they are ranked according to their usability:

4) Omen

Omen's teleport ability on Bind is not that useful (Image via Riot Games)

Omen’s smoking potential is higher than that of Brimstone. However, the agent does hold much utility throughout the entire game. His flashing ability is mainly bound to a specific locality and not beyond is disadvantageous in most cases.

Furthermore, since the map is vast, teleporting is mostly ineffective unless the player is flanking. Also, since teleporters are available throughout the map, it makes the agent’s ability redundant.

However, if a proper Omen player is responsible for playing on this map, certain exceptional gameplays are undoubtedly possible.

3) Brimstone

Brimstone is mostly useful in post plant situation (Image via Riot Games)

Brimstone and Omen go almost side by side with Omen in terms of performance on the map, but Brimstone is slightly better for Bind. As the agent previously mentioned, Brimstone can also place smokes on any part of the map without revealing his position, which makes him great. However, unlike Omen, Brimstone can only smoke off exterior areas, while Omen can do it freely.

His Stim Beacons are also great for enhancing player performance, thus increasing the chances of winning gunfights. His Molly and Orbital Strike abilities are extraordinary for post-plant situations and can help the team dominate them even more.

2) Viper

Viper can manipulate sites on her command in Valorant (Imag via Riot Games)

While Viper is considered the best Controller agent in the entire Valorant, it is certainly not the case for Bind. However, she is certainly one of the most useful ones in Bind. Her usefulness is her ability set that damages her enemies over time.

Her wall can divide sites into two parts and hinder the vision of her opponents. She is also most beneficial when it comes to post-plant situations where she can use her poison orbs and her ultimate for the best possible outcome. Thus, making her one of the best agents to use on Bind.

1) Astra

Astra is considered the best Controller on Bind for her large ability set (Image via Riot Games)

The sixteenth agent in Valorant Protocol is one of the most helpful Controller agents who can shift the tides of the game to her liking. She is also the only operator who comes with many utilities to support the team.

Using Gravity Well, she can trap her opponents in one position, making them an easy target to hit. Furthermore, she can also concuss her foes with her Nova Pulse, which is helpful in many situations.

Astra can also use her Nebula and Cosmic Divide abilities to break her opponent’s vision by blocking them for good. Not to forget to mention, her Cosmic Divide is bulletproof and makes it great for plants and post-plant situations.

