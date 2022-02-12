Valorant might get Viper-themed weapon skin bundle teased in the Snakebite Cinematic

Valorant has recently released a new cinematic "Snakebite" featuring Viper and his past life attractively. The journey of the Poison Lady was a mystery for players for a long time. Finally, the developers shared her story with the fans uniquely.

However, with the recent cinematic trailer, developers have also teased several uniquely designed weapons. After watching the cinematic and those weapons, some players have already started to speculate that developers may have dropped the Viper-themed weapon skin bundle in the game's upcoming update.

A uniquely designed Bucky was teased in the new Valorant Snakebite cinematic

Valorant currently has 18 Agents in the game, and Viper is one of them. The Poison Lady belongs to the Controller roster in the game, offering several unique abilities like Poison Cloud (Q), Toxic Screen (E), Snakebite (C) and Viper's Pit (X).

Developers have tried to connect players with all Agents in the game by revealing their past lives and journeys. Viper's one is the latest addition to the lore and is portrayed perfectly with the newest Snakebite cinematic.

In this cinematic, developers also teased some uniquely designed weapon skins like Bucky, Odin, Frenzy, and more guns. Especially Bucky and Frenzy's cinematic design is different from the usual, which arose the question of whether developers are ready to develop a new Viper-themed weapon skin bundle in the upcoming updates or it is just for the sake of the cinematic. However, nothing has been confirmed from the developer's side.

With every new update in the game, developers come up with some uniquely designed weapon skins and cosmetics to make the game more attractive for both players and viewers. Although the skin bundle was inspired by any Agent of the game that was not seen in the past, it will surely be unique if it finally comes into the game.

