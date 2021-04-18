5 best Valorant Omen players in the world (2021)

Valorant is one of the most popular FPS games currently. Since its release last year, the game has grown to another level in a short period of time.

Valorant's advent had a significant impact on gamers and content creators worldwide. Many former Counter-Strike professionals switched to Valorant as well.

The combination of different Agent abilities and gunfights makes the shooter significantly more unique than its predecessors. There are currently 15 Agents in the game. Each one has a different set of abilities, which makes them unique.

Omen is one of the most popular agents in Valorant. He is an in-game controller. He can block an opponent’s vision by dispersing smoke, and with his teleportation and paranoia abilities, he can leave opponents confused.

5 best Omen players in Valorant

Players need great intelligence, quick thinking, and patience to master all of Omen's abilities.

NV MummAy

Anthony "MummAy" DiPaolo from Team Envy is one of the trickiest Omen players to pin down in the Valorant Pro scene. Mummay has created a reputation for himself as an Omen main.

Mummay is an aggressive Omen player who utilizes all the abilities optimally.

MummAy won the VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Challengers 2 last February with Team Envy. Team Envy finished 3rd in VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 1.

SeanGares

Sean "SeanGares" Gares is a former CS: GO professional. He has played for teams like TSM and Cloud9. He retired from CS: GO in 2018. Currently, he works as an analyst and caster.

SeanGares often plays Valorant in his streams with Omen. The way he uses Omen in Valorant is quite unique.

SeanGares has always been known for his calm and intelligent style. His playing style is best-suited for the controller agents in Valorant.

TSM Subroza

The list would be incomplete without Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik. Subroza plays Omen for his team.

A controller needs to play behind his team. At times, this urges an aggressive approach as well. Subroza can do both when needed.

Subroza uses teleportation and paranoia abilities to outclass his opponents. His precise aim and immaculate game sense have helped always use Omen's tools to his team's advantage.

G2 Patitek

Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski is a Polish player currently playing for G2 Esports. Patitek plays as a controller for his team.

paTiTek is very effective because he takes advantage of Omen’s tools to pick up entry frags for himself. paTiTek’s Omen is also known for establishing map controls in a way that no other player does.

He is arguably the most covert Omen player in Valorant. Additionally, paTiTek’s proactiveness allows him to catch enemies off guard. Something Omen is not really famous for.

Flexinja

Flexinja is a Valorant content creator. He loves to outplay enemies at every turn. After months of practice, the player has managed to master the ins and outs of Omen’s abilities to perfection.

He started his career as a content creator by playing Alliance of Valiant Arms. Later on, he switched to other games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, CS: GO, etc. He currently plays Valorant and League of Legends in his streams.

Flexinja often pulls off jaw-dropping plays with this controller. He is exceptional with the Sheriff in hand. His sharp aim has helped him secure eco rounds with thrifty wins for his team. Flexinja’s big-brain plays have often left professional players in awe.