Recent Astra buffs in Valorant have made her incredibly valuable for post-plant situations

Valorant is one of the most popular FPS games currently, having grown immensely within a very short time.

To keep the game fresh and entertaining, Riot Games is putting in continuous efforts. With every new update, the developers are trying to match the expectations of their fans. In every update, Riot has come up with something new to make Valorant much more competitive.

Astra is the newest agent in the game, and the Ghanaian has started to have a great time after the recent changes. In the most recent update, she has received some buffs, enhancing her ability in post-plant situations.

Astra buff in Valorant

Astra got a quick boost in the last patch, which removed a counterintuitive rule in her Gravity Well ability. Earlier, it was not used to affect the one defusing the spike.

After the recent changes, Astra can use Gravity Well on the opponent defusing the spike.

How it affects Astra's gameplay in the post-plant situation

Advertisement

The change in her ability makes her much more influential in the post-plant scenario. Astra is a controller agent in Valorant, and with her utilities, she can defend a round for her team.

In Valorant, the attacker needs to defend the spike after planting. The opponents have 45 seconds to defuse the spike to secure the round in their favor. It takes a total of seven seconds to defuse a spike completely and 3.5 seconds for a half-defuse.

Astra has an instrumental role in these situations. Her Gravity Well can pull the opponents in the area to the center before it explodes. After the explosion, players are still trapped inside, vulnerable.

The pull duration is three seconds, and players stay vulnerable for the next five seconds. Gravity Well has a cooldown of 12 seconds.

Astra's Gravity Well (Image via Valorant Leaks, Twitter)

Astra can buy some precious seconds for her team after the plant. If someone starts to defuse the spike, she can pull him/her using this ability. If they get pulled out of defusing range, the defuse will be interrupted.

Advertisement

However, players should be aware of the time to use this skill properly.