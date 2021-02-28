The story behind Astra and what it means to the Valorant lore

Valorant revealed the new 15th Valorant agent, Astra, who will be joining the roster with the launch of Episode 2 Act 2 on 2 March 2021.

The new agent Astra is a Radiant controller type agent originating from Ghana. She harnesses the energies of the cosmos to reshape battlefields to her whim. With full command of her astral form and a talent for deep strategic foresight, Astra is always plenty of steps ahead of her opponents.

With her introduction, Riot Games has unveiled another aspect of the in-depth lore in and around the world of Valorant.

The world of Valorant

Astra vs. opponents Image by Riot Games

The story of Valorant begins with an event called “First Light.” Details regarding the event are scarce. The only known fact is the First Light was the first reported discovery of the rare element Radianite, which changed the entire world and its future.

Radianite is a rare resource that has the potential for untapped energy. It can be used in different types of equipment with great results. Radianite can grant special abilities to certain individuals. The abilities are vastly different from one another, with varying degrees of results. The individuals with the abilities are known as Radiant.

Kingdom Corporation, an organization in the world of Valorant, aims to harness the power of Radianite and use it for nefarious purposes. Kingdom Corporation has its presence known on every map of Valorant.

To prevent Kingdom Corporation and to protect Radianite, a shadow organization formed the Valorant Protocol in response to First Light. The Valorant Protocol recruits agents. Some are Radiants, while others utilize Radianite weapons from across the world to accomplish the mission.

The latest agent to join the Valorant Protocol is the Ghanaian controller, Astra, who is a Radiant herself.

Astra, the Ghanaian controller

Astra cosmic divine

Astra is the latest agent to join the Valorant protocol in Episode 2 Act 2. She is a controller-type agent originating from the country of Ghana. She is the representation of African Futurism crossing over with the space theme. Regarding her character design, John “RiotMEMEMEMEME” Goscicki, the Character Producer at Valorant, said:

African Futurism was a huge inspiration for us when it came to designing Astra’s thematics, once that element was brought into her development all the pieces naturally fell in place.

The introduction of Astra opens a new direction of possibility. She opens up a new section of story possibility and also fleshes out the interesting characters in the rich world of Valorant.

Astra also raises some questions. What is her connection with Kingdom Corporation or Valorant Protocol? When did she become a Radiant? Why did she join Valorant Protocol? And above all, who is she?

The story of Astra can be speculated more with the launch of Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 on 2 March 2021.