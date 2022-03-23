Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Night Market might be going live soon

According to Mike, a trusted source, the beloved Night Market might soon be returning to Valorant for Episode 4 Act 2. This will be a reason for joy amongst players as they will have the chance to get the skins they have always desired at a lower price than usual.

The periodical event is an exciting opportunity for users who want to acquire premium in-game cosmetics. The store extension offers them six random weapon skin options at a discounted price. This is unique to each gamer, and they only receive one set of offers.

Valorant players will possibly get to shop at the Night Market soon

Late yesterday, Mike posted an art featuring a Vandal on Twitter:

Given Mike's usual accuracy with such statements, it is more than likely that the periodical store extension will soon be announced for this Act.

The Night Market posters are also fertile ground for Riot Games to tease users about the next Agents. As one person astutely noted, the design and theme of this poster possibly refer to the Blackmailer who is waging an information war against the members of the Valorant Protocol.

Kanoki @Kanokiii @ValorLeaks Did nobody notice that the particles around the vandal and the border of the screen are literally a teaser for the next agent? @ValorLeaks Did nobody notice that the particles around the vandal and the border of the screen are literally a teaser for the next agent?

The last Night Market was held from February 9 to February 22 and saw the addition of Radiant Crisis 001, Magepunk (EP 3 skins), and Snowfall being added to the pool. According to Valorant wiki, these are the following gun skins that have a chance of being available this time around in the Night Market:

Select Edition - Convex, Galleria, Infantry, Luxe, Prism II, Rush, Sensation, Smite

- Convex, Galleria, Infantry, Luxe, Prism II, Rush, Sensation, Smite Deluxe Edition - Aristocrat, Avalanche, Horizon, Minima, Nunca Olvidados, Prism, Sakura, Silvanus, Snowfall, Wasteland, Winterwunderland

- Aristocrat, Avalanche, Horizon, Minima, Nunca Olvidados, Prism, Sakura, Silvanus, Snowfall, Wasteland, Winterwunderland Premium Edition - Celestial, Ego, Forsaken, Gravitational Uranium Neroblaster, Ion, Magepunk, Nebula, Oni, Origin, Prime, Prime//2.0, Radiant Crisis 001, Reaver, Recon, Sovereign, Spline, Tethered Realms, VALORANT Go! Vol. 1, VALORANT Go! Vol. 2

Once the store extension is live, gamers can click on the card-like option in the top right corner of their screens beside the Store tab to check the six skins on offer. If they wish to get any of the skins, they can do so by spending VP.

The return of the Night Market is usually something that the community is excited about. Whether getting the skins they desire or banding over being dealt a lousy hand of options, these events allow users to further interact with the game they enjoy playing.

Edited by Ravi Iyer