Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market is live now

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market is live for players to grab, with six randomized weapon skins at a discounted price.

Valorant Night Market arrives periodically for a short span. Players can log in to the game to experience the first Night Market event of 2022. They are assigned with six random skins at a much lower price.

This offer will remain until the event ends. Until then, players can buy those weapon skins in exchange for Valorant Points (VPs).

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Nobody's looking. Sneak out now and catch the Night. Market. It won't stick around for long. Nobody's looking. Sneak out now and catch the Night. Market. It won't stick around for long. https://t.co/n1hlPfM62t

Riot Games' free-to-play FPS game monetizes the weapon skins to generate revenue. Developers have always come up with unique skin designs, well-crafted with textures, VFX, and animation.

Every weapon skin line from Glitchpop to Protocol 781-A has some interesting themes or features which attract the players to buy them.

Episode 4 Act 1: How does the Valorant Night Market work?

Valorant has brought back Night Market arrived was in Episode 3 Act 4, between December 9 and December 21, 2021. Thus, Riot Games has brought back the event to motivate the players to buy new skins at a lesser price than usual.

Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market goes live today, February 10, and will remain for 12 days. It is expected to expire around February 22, 2022.

Earlier, the popular data miner, Mike (@ValorLeaks), posted an unofficial art of the Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market. Developers have set the theme based on the Chinese New Year 2022, i.e., the Year of the Tiger, as previously pointed out by Mike in his tweet.

The weapon skins are available from the following five different tiers, depending on their finisher, VFX, animation, and other features, based on which the original prices are set:

Select Edition (875 VP)

Deluxe Edition (1275 VP)

Premium Edition (1775 VP)

Ultra Edition (2475 VP)

Exclusive Edition (varies)

However, only Select, Deluxe, and Premium weapon skins will appear among all the tiers in the Night Market event.

Players can go ahead and click on the card-like icon appearing in the top right corner of the main screen. After that, six undisclosed cards will occur on the screen. Players need to click on them to reveal them and find out the weapon skin. Once it’s revealed, players can buy them with VPs.

