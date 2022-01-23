The Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market might be going live soon

Valorant's Night Market is an exceptional opportunity for many players who want to get their hands on premium in-game cosmetics. The periodic store extension provides players with six random weapon skin options at a discounted price that is less than what is offered in the daily store or usual bundles.

According to Mike, a trusted source on the news about the game, on Twitter, the first Night Market of 2022 is about to arrive back in the game soon. This will be a cause for joy amongst the players as, according to Valorant wiki, three new sets will also be available in the Night Market pool this time around.

Night Market will be arriving soon on Valorant, reportedly themed after the Chinese New Year

Earlier today, Mike tweeted an unofficial art regarding the arrival of the Night Market in the game. He mentioned that the store extension will be "heading back soon."

One can see the tiger in the art, and Mike explained that the event's theme would revolve around the Chinese New Year, which for 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.

The last Night Market that players enjoyed was during Episode 3, starting from December 9 to December 21 last year. The latest market will have the following bundles added to the pool - Radiant Crisis 001, Magepunk (EP 3 skins) and Snowfall.

Once the Night Market is live, players can check what skin options they have by clicking on the card-like icon visible in the top right corner of the screen beside the Store tab. After that, tapping on each card will reveal the skins underneath. Players can then choose to buy whichever skin they want with Valorant Points.

The community, at large, is usually incredibly excited by the arrival of the Night Market. Given the steep price of the premium weapon skins available in the game, the discounted rates allow more players to bag cosmetics for their favorite weapons. Players will eagerly be waiting for an official announcement for the same.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar