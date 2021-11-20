How Valorant's Night Market tries to bring equity but falls a bit short

Riot's 5v5 competitive shooter Valorant has experienced a massive amount of sustained success in its short period of existence. With an evergrowing player base, fresh content, and regular patches, the developers have ensured that players keep coming back to Valorant. Patch 3.10 was recently dropped with a new agent being added for players to use.

One of the biggest draws in Valorant has been its imaginative and VFX-heavy weapon skins. Through collaborations and intuitive design, Riot has managed to constantly produce skins that players clamor about. New skins are available as a bundle for a short period of time and then periodically return to the game in a random manner.

Another way for players to get their hands on these weapon skins is through the Night Market.

What is Valorant's Night Market?

The Night Market is a periodic extension that is made available to players, usually during the final week of the ongoing Battle Pass. They offer weapon skins at a randomly discounted price. Each of these listings is unique to each player. There is a random list of cosmetics from different previous bundles and skins with a substantial discount.

Once the Night Market arrives, it will show up on the top bar by the shop. Upon clicking it, players can find the listings that have been generated specifically for them. There is no way of resetting the options that one gets and it has annoyed a large section of the Valorant community.

There is no way to predict what six skins might be generated. This creates an opportunity for luck, which can be good or bad. Many have complained of having no premium tier skins to grab in their Night Market.

The Night Market in Valorant is also a way for those not living in America or European countries to get a hold of these premium skins at a discounted price. Since Riot does not employ regional pricing for its products within the game, the difference in income in different countries severely affects those who can and cannot get these skins.

A recent Reddit post talks about this very aspect of the Night Market and the opening up of premium-tier weapon skins to a larger section of the general player base. The cost of these skins is astronomical in countries like India due to the fixed value set by Riot.

Owning these exclusive weapon skins with their distinct animations is a dream come true for many Valorant players. The lack of regional pricing in the game seriously dampens any such hope. With the presence of the Night Market, there is a possibility of more equity for players to contend with, but even that has been plagued with issues that are turning players away.

