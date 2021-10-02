Valorant Night Market: How does it work?

Riot Games have unveiled the latest iteration of Valorant Night Market, which offers weapon skins for players to pick up at a discount.

Valorant, the first-person competitive shooter by Riot Games, is without a doubt one of the most played competitive esports titles. The balance between tactical ability gameplay and skilled weapon gunplay, paired with fair monetization, has made the title approachable for everyone.

However, while having a really great design, the weapon skins are not always affordable for everyone. As such, the Valorant Night Market offers a select few weapon skins chosen at random for a discount to incentivize players to pick them up.

What is the Valorant Night Market and how does it work?

From the dragon-like Elderflame to the Victorian steampunk-themed Magepunk to the Cyberpunk-inspired Glitchpop, Valorant has had some amazing weapon skins over the years. However, the skins are purchasable for a limited time, though individual skins might make a return to the store.

Riot Games introduced the Valorant Night Market back in December 2020, and since then there have been six iterations, with the most recent one kicking off in September 2021 alongside Valorant Episode 3 Act 2.

The Night Market offers players six weapon skins at a discount, incentivizing players to pick up new skins and complete their collection.

The weapon skin sets in Valorant Night Market

The skins included at the market are as follows:

Select Edition:

Convex

Galleria

Infantry

Luxe

Prism II

Rush

Sensation

Smite

Deluxe Edition:

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Minima

Prism

Sakura

Silvanus

Wasteland

Winterwunderland

Premium Edition:

Celestial

Ego

Forsaken

Gravitational Uranium Neroblaster

Ion

Magepunk

Nebula

Oni

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Reaver

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1

Recon will be added to the Night Market pool after the end of the current act and VALORANT Go! Vol. 2, which was released during the current act, will be added after the end of the next act.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Night. Market will go live on September 29 at 5pm PT, and ends October 12 at 5pm PT.



Riot has developed amazing post-launch content. It will be exciting to see what new weapon skin is offered at the Valorant Night Market.

