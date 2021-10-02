Valorant Night Market: How does it work?

Riot Games have unveiled the latest iteration of Valorant Night Market, which offers weapon skins for players to pick up at a discount.
Valorant, the first-person competitive shooter by Riot Games, is without a doubt one of the most played competitive esports titles. The balance between tactical ability gameplay and skilled weapon gunplay, paired with fair monetization, has made the title approachable for everyone.
However, while having a really great design, the weapon skins are not always affordable for everyone. As such, the Valorant Night Market offers a select few weapon skins chosen at random for a discount to incentivize players to pick them up.
What is the Valorant Night Market and how does it work?
From the dragon-like Elderflame to the Victorian steampunk-themed Magepunk to the Cyberpunk-inspired Glitchpop, Valorant has had some amazing weapon skins over the years. However, the skins are purchasable for a limited time, though individual skins might make a return to the store.
Riot Games introduced the Valorant Night Market back in December 2020, and since then there have been six iterations, with the most recent one kicking off in September 2021 alongside Valorant Episode 3 Act 2.
The Night Market offers players six weapon skins at a discount, incentivizing players to pick up new skins and complete their collection.
The weapon skin sets in Valorant Night Market
The skins included at the market are as follows:
Select Edition:
- Convex
- Galleria
- Infantry
- Luxe
- Prism II
- Rush
- Sensation
- Smite
Deluxe Edition:
- Aristocrat
- Avalanche
- Horizon
- Minima
- Prism
- Sakura
- Silvanus
- Wasteland
- Winterwunderland
Premium Edition:
- Celestial
- Ego
- Forsaken
- Gravitational Uranium Neroblaster
- Ion
- Magepunk
- Nebula
- Oni
- Origin
- Prime
- Prime//2.0
- Reaver
- Sovereign
- Spline
- Tethered Realms
- VALORANT Go! Vol. 1
Recon will be added to the Night Market pool after the end of the current act and VALORANT Go! Vol. 2, which was released during the current act, will be added after the end of the next act.
Also Read
Riot has developed amazing post-launch content. It will be exciting to see what new weapon skin is offered at the Valorant Night Market.