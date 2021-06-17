Everything that’s known about Valorant’s Night Market

Valorant's personalized marketplace, popularly known as the Night Market, is an excellent addition where Riot allows players to purchase skins at a bargain.

Not only does Valorant have engaging and interesting gameplay, but it also features various abilities of agents that make this game unique in its own way. Players can also choose to customize their cards and banners. This extravagant showcase of weapon skins is one of the biggest selling points in this extravagant showcase of weapon skins.

Style on your enemies with the new Origin Skin Line from the in-game store. pic.twitter.com/Xtk4zrSi3z — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 9, 2021

What is the Valorant’s Night Market?

The Night Market is an additional feature that Riot Games added for players to acquire premium skins for a much cheaper price. It features six random skins, all of them available for a short amount of time.

Not only are they random, but the randomization depends on the player's choices. Each player has their own set of six random skins to choose from. However, unlike the normal store, the skins in the Night Market do not rotate.

Night Market skins (Image via Riot)

The first Valorant Night Market was held in December 2020. An immediate success, it was introduced again in February and April. With the Valorant’s YR1 celebration ongoing, the Night Market opened up for June as well.

Night. Market is back. Here is your chance!



You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. Visit the in-game store tab to see your offers now. pic.twitter.com/HStXzS0vzg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 3, 2021

It was accessible from June 6 through 15 for the YR1 event, and offered premium skins at a fraction of its original cost.

There is currently no information on when the Night Market will reopen. However, if the frequency of each market is examined, a pattern of the two-month gap can be observed. Judging by this trend, the Night Market should return in August 2021.

About weapon skins

Weapon skins can be seen in almost every modern FPS game, allowing players to represent themselves through their applied skin. These skins can be obtained by grinding agent contracts or by purchasing premium skins from the market.

All premium skins are purchased with Valorant Points (VP) and upgraded with Radianite Points (RP). There is also no option for trading skins, which is another major issue in the game.

Premium skins are a luxury to obtain with real-life currency and Valorant skins are already expensive. As a result, not everyone can afford to purchase premium skins at Valorant's original prices. Hence, the Night Market comes as a relief for players who want to upgrade.

Ooh, spicy!



Bring the heat with the Hot Take Gun Buddy by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts. https://t.co/G0WotmLelL pic.twitter.com/x7GuWyRwAU — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 29, 2021

