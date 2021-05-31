Top 5 skin sets to buy in Valorant Episode 2

Valorant, being a free-to-play game depends on the revenues coming from the weapon skins.

The industry’s best digital artists work for Riot Games and consistently deliver high-quality weapon skins. Over the last decade, the skins have come a long way with DOTA 2, CS:GO, Overwatch, League of Legends, etc. Riot Games thought of it as a good business model for Valorant as well.

Valorant was officially released in June 2020, and Riot Games has periodically released new weapon skins for players since then. Players can use Radianite Points (RP) to buy skins from the store, which in turn can be bought with real-life money. Players can also unlock a few skins for free while progressing through the Valorant Agent contract.

The following article will dive into the five best skin sets to buy in Valorant Episode 2.

Valorant: Best skin sets in Episode 2

#5 - Prime 2.0 Bundle

Prime 2.0-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The old prime collection inspires the Prime 2.0 Bundle. The design of the gun looks sleek, with lasers like bullets coming out from it. The finisher animation looks satisfying with a minimalistic sound.

The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:

Prime Frenzy

Prime Bucky

Prime Phantom

Prime Odin

Prime Karambit

Prime 2.0 sandwich spray

Prime 2.0 player card

Prime 2.0 gun buddy

Embrace excellence with Prime 2.0.



Available tomorrow in the in-game store. pic.twitter.com/KEw7hbmLhn — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 1, 2021

#4 - Forsaken Bundle

Forsaken Bundle-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Forsaken Bundle looks very aesthetically pleasing and has become quite popular since its launch in Valorant.

The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:

Forsaken Classic

Forsaken Spectre

Forsaken Vandal

Forsaken Operator

Forsaken Knife

3x VALORANT FORSAKEN BUNDLE GIVEAWAY🎉🐉💫



- like+retweet this

- follow me @Keeoh



random winners chosen Thursday afternoon (4/29) before the beginning of stream- good luck!🥳 pic.twitter.com/8A2qfoGJp1 — C9 Keeoh (@Keeoh) April 27, 2021

#3 - Tethered Realms Skin Bundle

Tethered Realms Skin Bundle-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Tethered Realms Skin Bundle, with its unique skin design and dual-knives, has made fans crazy about it. The shader method used in the gun skin looks beautiful.

The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:

Tethered Realms Ghost

Tethered Realms Guardian

Tethered Realms Vandal

Tethered Realms Operator

Tethered Realms Knife

New Tethered Realms skin bundle 🔥



Releasing May 26 – cop or drop?#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/1JJAB17Zu1 — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) May 11, 2021

#2 - Minima Collection

Minima Collection-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Minima Collection looks minimalistic and pleasurable. The skin is simple to look at with a matte black finish. Players show interest in the particular skin collection because of its straightforward designs.

The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:

Minima Sheriff

Minima Spectre

Minima Phantom

Minima Ares

Minima Operator

Rumour has it the "Minima" collection is named after the amount of people who'll buy it 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8jHA0GP0VD — Liquid Jonas 🏹 (@Average_Jonas) May 11, 2021

#1 - Silvanus Bundle

Silvanus Bundle-Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The word “Silvanus” has a strong connection with the god of forests and uncultivated lands. The skin is blue with a house in a forest, and the windows are glowing.

The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:

Silvanus Sheriff

Silvanus Stinger

Silvanus Phantom

Silvanus Vandal

Silvanus Operator

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way a definitive ranking.