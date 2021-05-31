Top 5 skin sets to buy in Valorant Episode 2

Valorant, being a free-to-play game depends on the revenues coming from the weapon skins.
The industry’s best digital artists work for Riot Games and consistently deliver high-quality weapon skins. Over the last decade, the skins have come a long way with DOTA 2, CS:GO, Overwatch, League of Legends, etc. Riot Games thought of it as a good business model for Valorant as well.
Valorant was officially released in June 2020, and Riot Games has periodically released new weapon skins for players since then. Players can use Radianite Points (RP) to buy skins from the store, which in turn can be bought with real-life money. Players can also unlock a few skins for free while progressing through the Valorant Agent contract.
The following article will dive into the five best skin sets to buy in Valorant Episode 2.
Valorant: Best skin sets in Episode 2
#5 - Prime 2.0 Bundle
The old prime collection inspires the Prime 2.0 Bundle. The design of the gun looks sleek, with lasers like bullets coming out from it. The finisher animation looks satisfying with a minimalistic sound.
The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:
- Prime Frenzy
- Prime Bucky
- Prime Phantom
- Prime Odin
- Prime Karambit
- Prime 2.0 sandwich spray
- Prime 2.0 player card
- Prime 2.0 gun buddy
#4 - Forsaken Bundle
The Forsaken Bundle looks very aesthetically pleasing and has become quite popular since its launch in Valorant.
The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:
- Forsaken Classic
- Forsaken Spectre
- Forsaken Vandal
- Forsaken Operator
- Forsaken Knife
#3 - Tethered Realms Skin Bundle
Tethered Realms Skin Bundle, with its unique skin design and dual-knives, has made fans crazy about it. The shader method used in the gun skin looks beautiful.
The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:
- Tethered Realms Ghost
- Tethered Realms Guardian
- Tethered Realms Vandal
- Tethered Realms Operator
- Tethered Realms Knife
#2 - Minima Collection
The Minima Collection looks minimalistic and pleasurable. The skin is simple to look at with a matte black finish. Players show interest in the particular skin collection because of its straightforward designs.
The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:
- Minima Sheriff
- Minima Spectre
- Minima Phantom
- Minima Ares
- Minima Operator
#1 - Silvanus Bundle
The word “Silvanus” has a strong connection with the god of forests and uncultivated lands. The skin is blue with a house in a forest, and the windows are glowing.
The list of weapon skins available in the bundle are as follows:
- Silvanus Sheriff
- Silvanus Stinger
- Silvanus Phantom
- Silvanus Vandal
- Silvanus Operator
Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way a definitive ranking.