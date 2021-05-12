Price revealed for Valorant's latest matte black Minima skin bundle

Valorant patch 2.09 brings with it two new weapon skin bundles, Tethered Realms and Minima. Aside from the gameplay balance changes, these two new bundles of skins will be making their to the game.

Riot Games have been delivering plenty of visually appealing weapon skins as part of their updates throughout last year, right from Valorant’s release back on June 2nd, 2020. With the wide variety of weapon skins that Riot Games have on offer, Valorant players have plenty of options regarding that.

Valorant’s latest weapon bundle Minima’s price revealed

Valorant’s Minima weapon bundle is priced at 5100 VP, while the individual weapon skins are priced at 1275 VP.

Minima weapon skins include:

Minima Phantom

Minima Spectre

Minima Sheriff

Minima Operator

Minima Ares

The Minima bundle skins will appeal to players who are fans of minimalistic designs on their weapons. The matte black aesthetic is very different from all the visuals that other weapon skins in Valorant provide.

Although the Minima bundle has not elicited a lot of positive reactions among Valorant fans on Twitter, it remains to be seen whether the matte black skin bundle will be accepted by the wider Valorant community.

Patch 2.09 will be ushering in a new game mode called Replication, which probably has its roots in League of Legends’ One For All. Replication mode will be replacing Escalation as a temporary game mode in Valorant

Replication game mode will be live for two weeks only. In this best-of-9 mode, an entire team will be composed of the same Agent.

Riot Games will also be bringing in some tweaks to Breeze as part of the 2.09 patch. Moreover, Viper will be receiving a small nerf to her passive, Toxin. Given the recent buffs to her kit, she has become a bit too oppressive to deal with in both pro play and standard matchmaking.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.