Valorant patch 2.09 official notes introduce new game mode Replication, Viper nerfs and Breeze updates 

It has already been two weeks since the release of the latest map, Breeze, and Valorant is once again set for another new update.

Patch 2.09 will be bringing with it the new game mode, Replication, which has been inspired by League of Legend’s One For All. Replication will be replacing Escalation and will also be a temporary game mode.

It will be live for just two weeks, and in this best-of-9 mode, an entire team will be comprised of the same Agent.

Moreover, Viper will be getting a small nerf to her passive, Toxin, as well. With the recent buffs, she has become a bit too oppressive to deal with in both pro play and standard matchmaking.

Gear up for VALORANT's newest game mode, Replication. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ebhuqhLxsP — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 9, 2021

Breeze will also be getting some updates this time around, as Riot is looking to make some tweaks to it.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 2.09 official notes

Agent Updates

Viper

Toxin (Passive)

The instant decay inflicted when entering Viper’s smoke or crossing her wall, reduced 50 >>> 30

New Game Mode added

Replication comes to Valorant in patch 2.09 and replaces Escalation.

Map Updates

Breeze

Blocked vision of the gaps above Mid-Wood Doors and A Metal Doors

Smoothed player collision in various locations

Game System Updates

Added tactical timeouts to Tournament Mode Custom Games

2 tactical timeouts can be called per game, per team.

Tactical timeouts last 60 seconds.

Tactical timeouts freeze all player movements for the duration of the timeout.

For technical pauses, the standard Pause Match Timer option is still available.

Improved the visual synchronization of bullet tracers and impact effects for Observers

This should fix most cases where it looks like a player is killed before a bullet reaches them in our esports viewing experience.

Adjusted color of placeable utility on the minimap to match team color for Observers

Adjusted color of names in player loadout HUD to match team color

Spaced the End Game Phase and Pause Match Timer options in Custom Games to prevent misclicks

Improved feel on rope ascenders in high latency situations

Minor performance optimizations to UI in matches

Bugs

Agents

Added team colors for placed Agent abilities, for observers

Fixed issue where Astra’s Nebula was slightly offset once fully formed

Fixed bullet impacts on Sova’s Owl Drone wings appearing in the wrong locations

Fixed issues across multiple Agents with incorrect damage icons for abilities showing up in the killfeed

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Nanoswarm audio would cut off if it was destroyed right after activation

Fixed an issue where Skye’s Seekers did not show how many enemies were affected in the combat report

Omen can no longer drop the Spike or weapons while casting From the Shadows

Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot would display flashed visual effects while invisible

Game Systems

Fixed an issue where weapons could be instantly reloaded after spamming orb pick ups

Fixed an issue where sound was lowered by 5dB

Weapons

Fixed 1P snow impacts that occurred rarely in gun fights

Breeze Map

Fixed a number of exploits around the map

Fixed an issue where players could sandwich themselves in between Sage’s wall and the Mechanical Doors on Breeze (or Ascent)

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing a player’s leaderboard rank to not show up on their Act Rank badge

Fixed a bug that was showing the ranked rating threshold on the leaderbaord for previous Acts

Only the current Act should show a ranked rating threshold bar from now on