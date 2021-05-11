Valorant servers will be unavailable from 14:00 PDT today as patch 2.09 drops with the new Replication mode

Valorant servers across each region will be unavailable today (5th May) from 14:00 PDT (2:00 AM IST, 6th May) as the new patch 2.09 drops.

Riot Games follow a strict bi-weekly update schedule for all their titles. Whether it be Valorant, League of Legends, Wild Rift or Legends of Runeterra, the developers will come out with a patch every two weeks.

Gear up for VALORANT's newest game mode, Replication. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ebhuqhLxsP — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 9, 2021

With 2.09 coming out today, Riot Games will be introducing a whole new alternate game mode called Replication, which takes inspiration from the One For All mode in League of Legends.

Screengrab via Valorant server status

According to their recent server status website, the Valorant devs have announced that the servers will be down for some time as the new patch will be deployed.

Replication is Valorant’s very own One For All mode

As mentioned before, Valorant's upcoming Replication game mode takes inspiration from League of Legends’ One For All mode.

When talking about Replication, Valorant’s production manager Lisa Ohanian said:

“We definitely took inspiration from League’s One-For-All mode, but there’s so much that’s different between our games - for example, our roster is a fraction of the size of theirs - that we needed to make a lot of decisions differently too."

Much like One For All, Valorant’s Replication will allow teams to pick an Agent in the pre-game lobby. The Agent with the most votes will be the one that each of the players will load onto the map with.

Hence, Valorant players can have a “flashathon” and boast a 5-man Phoenix, Yoru, Sky, or Breach composition. They can also just pick Sage and put up 5 walls to completely block off enemy access into the Spike plant site.

Replication will be a best-of-9 round game, and the match will end once a team secures 5 wins. The new temporary game mode will arrive today along with Valorant patch 2.09 and will replace Escalation.