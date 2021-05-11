Valorant's upcoming Replication game mode: Everything we know so far about the new “One For All” mode

Valorant’s upcoming patch 2.09 update will bring in a new temporary game mode called Replication, which will replace Escalation in the shooter.

Much like its predecessors, Replication will be introduced to bring an element of fun to Valorant, as the game can be quite stressful in Unrated and Competitive matchmaking.

Climbing up the ranked ladder can mentally exhaust even veteran players, and these alternate game modes relieve much of the tension, making for a very fun experience with a pre-made party.

Valorant’s upcoming Replication mode will be inspired by another alternate and temporary game mode called One For All, which is present in League of Legends

Gear up for VALORANT's newest game mode, Replication. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ebhuqhLxsP — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 9, 2021

When talking about Replication, Valorant’s production manager Lisa Ohanian said:

“We definitely took inspiration from League’s One-For-All mode, but there’s so much that’s different between our games - for example, our roster is a fraction of the size of theirs - that we needed to make a lot of decisions differently too."

Replication: Valorant’s very own One For All mode

Gear up for VALORANT's newest game mode, Replication. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zuMO1rXlc4 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 10, 2021

Here are a few things that players can look forward to in the Replication mode:

1. Pre-match voting

In Replication, Valorant players will have a pre-match vote which will determine which agent is selected for the match.

The chosen Agent will be the pick for all the other members of the team. So, a composition can run five Sage's and start erecting 5 walls all over the plant site to make it absolutely inaccessible for the enemy.

As shown in the tweeted clip, a 5-man Cypher comp is also possible, and players can have some fun spamming Trawires and Spycams all over the map while always having information on their opponents.

2. Shield, weapon and ability refresh

In every round, the player’s shield, abilities and weapons will refresh. However, the ultimate ability will be the only thing that will not refresh.

To compensate for that, each round will provide one extra ultimate point, but that is only during normal rounds and not in overtime.

3. New “flashguard” system

Valorant’s Replication will come with a new “Flashguard” system which will prevent players from being blinded for 5 seconds if they have already been flashed twice in a four-second window.

This will help immensely against all-flash compositions, like in Phoenix, Breach, Sky, and Yoru.

4. Fixed credit system

Replication’s credit system is fixed, and the amount of money that players receive every round will remain the same irrespective of round win or loss. The first round gives 900, 2,400, 3,900 and finally 6,000 credits.

Valorant players will also be getting 100 XP per round played and an additional 200 XP for rounds won.

5. Best-of-9

Replication will have a best-of-9 format, and a match will end when one team reaches a 5-round win.

When is Replication coming?

Replication will be a temporary game mode and will only be live for 2 weeks. It is expected to arrive today with patch 2.09.