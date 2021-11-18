Is Chamber broken in the current meta? Community reacts to Valorant's newest agent

The highly-anticipated Patch 3.10 for Valorant was dropped on November 16. Along with it, a number of new changes have been added to the game, including massive modifications to the competitive queueing. There were also further updates for bugs and esports features added.

The biggest part of Patch 3.10 was the inclusion of Valorant's 18th Agent to their roster. Although Chambers' trailer was released back in late October, the agent did not arrive with the introduction of Act III for Episode III. Rather, his release was delayed by two weeks. During that time, the hype and anticipation surrounding the agent grew tenfold.

Chamber was dropped in PBE, Riot's Public Beta Environment, three days before his official release. Players who are signed up with PBE got a chance to play with the suave Frenchman and social media has been rife eversince, with how overpowered the character feels.

Is Chamber really a Sentinel in the Valorant Roster?

This has been the most common question being asked by players, so far. His explosive possibilities, the sheriff and the operator that his abilities provide, and his maneuverability, all indicate him being an agent that could perform beyond the role of a sentinel.

His official biography describes him as:

"Well dressed and well armed, French weapons designer Chamber expels aggressors with deadly precision. He leverages his custom arsenal to hold the line and pick off enemies from afar, with a contingency built for every plan."

As a sentinel, his capability of holding on to a site seems insane. With a well-placed Trademark and his trusty Headhunter, Chamber can pick out enemies one by one. If he gets in a fix, properly placed Rendezvous cards will get him out of that situation. Tour De Force is, in simplified terms, an operator that can kill with any direct hit and then cast a lingering field that slows players down.

To learn more about his abilities, check out this article here.

Youtube has been filled with a number of Valorant videos showcasing the power of Chamber's abilities.

With his Headhunter, Chamber equips a heavy sheriff-like pistol that has the option of aiming down sights. With a bit of practice, this can be shot alongside a classic or sheriff, essentially becoming a dual-weild. A post on Reddit has raised the point that it is almost impossible to deal with Chamber in Spike Rush mode, due to him having a sheriff with ADS.

Headhunter has also been the cause of a visual bug where it looks like it has no recoil, yet the shots don't hit. This existed before its official release in PBE and can also be seen in this reddit post. Valorant developers confirmed they were aware of the issue, and it was fixed later on.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We're investigating an issue with Chamber, where his Headhunter pistol will sometimes show bullet impacts incorrectly while standing still. The weapon follows the normal weapon spread rules when still, but impact locations appearing 100% accurate all the time is a visual error. We're investigating an issue with Chamber, where his Headhunter pistol will sometimes show bullet impacts incorrectly while standing still. The weapon follows the normal weapon spread rules when still, but impact locations appearing 100% accurate all the time is a visual error. It's fixed twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s… It's fixed twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s…

The most overpowered part of Chamber's arsenal has been how fast his sniper rifle can be used. Redditor EternalDB's post showcases the insane firing speed of the rifle as he weilds it in the practice range. This opens up a number of opportunities for players who are great with operators.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The extent of Chamber's powers will become better known as time passes and players get more time to experiment with him. However, after only a few days, the agent looks like it needs some serious nerf.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider