5 best Valorant skin bundles of 2021

Riot has had an excellent year of introducing cosmetic bundles in Valorant. The game has become one of the most popular multiplayer first-person shooter games in the last few years. The developers have been punctual about putting out regular patches along with new agents and lore.

One of the most alluring parts of Valorant is its gun skins - often considered the very best among other such games. Riot has consistently created zesty, vibrant skins with alluring VFX and animation for players to try. Over the last year, they have also introduced bundles through collaboration with other artists or with events in their own universe.

This article takes a look at the very best skin bundles that Riot brought to Valorant players in 2021.

Top 5 cosmetic skin bundles of 2021 in Valorant

Last year, Valorant players were treated to unique skin bundles like the mythical Elderflame bundle and the colorful BlastX bundle. For 2021, Riot built on the success of the previous year. They provided sequels to popular bundles and collaborated with artists like Zedd in creating beautiful cosmetic skins.

5 best cosmetic bundles for Valorant players released in 2021

Glitchpop 2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Magepunk

Ruination

SPECTRUM

5) Glitchpop 2.0

Glitchpop 2.0 marked a return to one of Valorant's most popular bundles. The colorful popping skin bursts the opponent's body into a hologram and a looming unicorn symbol.

The skin is available for Classic, Axe, Operator, Phantom and Vandal with each costing 2175 Valorant points, except for the Axe which costs 4350 Valorant Points. The whole bundle costs 8700 Valorant Points. There are four variants that players can unlock with Radianite points.

4) Radiant Crisis 001

Radiant Crisis 001 is one of the newest premier weapon skins that was released in Valorant. This bundle boasts a distinctive style, with pop-ups and animation right out of the pages of a comic book.

The following weapons are available with this bundle - Classic, Spectre, Phantom and Baseball Bat. Each skin costs 1775 Valorant Points, while the melee weapon costs 3550 Valorant Points. The bundle in total costs 7100 Valorant Points.

3) Magepunk

Magepunk is influenced by a dystopic steampunk esthetic embodied in the metallic get-up and electricity in the kill animation. This bundle is dearly beloved by the community and also gave rise to a Magepunk 2.0.

The bundle brought skins for Ghost, Spectre, Bucky, Marshal and Electroblade. Other than the melee skin, which costs 3550 Valorant Points, each gun skin costs 1775 VP. The bundle costs 7100 VP.

2) Ruination

The mythical Ruination bundle was done in collaboration with Riot Games' Sentinels of Light event, which was around the return of Viego to Runeterra and the Sentinels of Light who rallied against him. The skin has a ghastly mist surrounding it and is available in four color variants.

Two handed Broken Blade, Spectre, Guardian, Phantom and Ghost are available in this bundle. The melee costs 4350 VP while each skin costs 2175 VP.

1) SPECTRUM

The popular DJ Zedd collaborated with Riot in the creation of this weapon skin. The cosmetic bundle adds a distinctive groove and beat to the weapons and has one of the most colorful kill animations in Valorant. Inspecting while the finisher adds another layer of animation.

Regarding the bundle, Zedd comments that:

"A collection of weaponized color and sound that elevates the way you experience the game, taking you from a player to a performer."

The bundle brings the following weapons: Classic, Bulldog, Guardian, Phantom and Waveform. The melee skin costs 5350 VP, whereas the weapon skins cost 2675 VP each.

Honorable mention - Champions 2021 Collection Bundle was released exclusively in tandem with the first-ever Valorant Champions. It brought a Vandal and a Karambit for the players.

The skin involves the official music video with the kill animation and also has a championship aura when the player with the highest kills carries it. Sadly, the bundle will not return to the in-game shop or the nightmarket for players who missed out on it the first time.

