Valorant's new Radiant Crisis 001 skin bundle: Price, release date and levels

A new Valorant skin bundle titled Radiant Crisis 001 is set to arrive in the Valorant Store with the upcoming patch 3.09.

Valorant's devs have always come up with unique themes for their skin lines and the Radiant Crisis 001 bundle is no exception. This time, the developers have opted for comic book esthetics for the weapon designs. As part of the Episode 3 Act 3 update, players will have the option of buying the Radiant Crisis 001 skin bundle, along with a new Battlepass and the Arcane Collectors bundle.

Recently, the developers added some unique melee skins to the game which ranged from butterfly knives to katana melee skins. This seems to be a continuing trend as a baseball bat is the new melee weapon in the Radiant Crisis 001 skin line.

All about the new Valorant comic-themed Radiant Crisis 001 skin bundle

The Radiant Crisis 001 skin bundle's unique art and design style set is apart from other skin lines in the game. The developers have given it a comic book look with onomatopoeia visual effects, which will win the hearts of many comic fans in the Valorant community.

Radiant Crisis 001 skin bundle details

The new Radiant Crisis 001 skin bundle's unique style will bring a new experience for players, especially for those trying out the baseball bat melee skin. It consists of skins for the following five weapons:

Baseball bat melee

Phantom

Spectre

Classic

Bucky

Release date

The new comic-inspired Valorant skin line will be released on November 2, 2021, as soon as Patch 3.09 comes out. Soon after that, the players can go to the Valorant Store to buy it.

Levels

The new skin line is well-crafted with comic style textures, attractive visual effects, a kill banner and a finisher. However, to get the finisher and the kill banner, the player needs to upgrade the weapon's level using Radianite Points (RP).

Melee

Level 1 - New visual texture design

Level 2 - Custom visual effects

Guns

Level 1 - New visual texture design

Level 2 - Custom visual effects

Level 3 - Kill banner and finisher

Price

The Radiant Crisis 001 skin bundle is set for the Premium Edition (PE) price tier. This makes the entire skin line cost 7,100 Valorant Points (VP). Players can get the bundle by spending Valorant Points, which are available in exchange for real-life currencies.

