Jiggle and Jump Peeking in Valorant: A complete guide to peeking an Operator

Valorant, the free-to-play tactical shooter from Riot Games, is in its second year of glory and has gained many fans since its beta phase. From a budding esports scene to entertaining content creation, the popular FPS title has guaranteed a promising future for itself.

Valorant's competitive meta evolves continuously, nurturing a high level of caliber on its ranked ladder. Players often need to familiarize themselves with trending skill sets to keep competing on fair ground.

Two of the most popular movement mechanics that players must learn to perfect their skills in the game are the jiggle and jump peek. These tactics are perfect for dodging bullets from an enemy wielding an Operator, Valorant's deadly sniper rifle, while peeking at angles.

This article will educate readers on how to jiggle or jump peek in Riot's competitive hero-shooter experience.

How and when to jiggle and jump peek in Valorant

The "jiggle" is a popular movement mechanic in first-person shooter games. Fortunately, it's easy to understand and is a great start for beginners working on improving their movement skills.

Jiggling is a basic strafing method and is great for peeking at critical angles in Valorant. It involves players showing just a minor portion of their character's shoulder to have a quick look at a position that an enemy may be holding.

To jiggle peek at an angle on the right, simply use the A and D keys to strafe from left to right and then to the left again. Make sure to be quick with the peeking to avoid giving your opponent a chance to land a headshot. Alternatively, you can wide swing and peek at the enemy to throw their aim off the grid.

Unlike jiggle peeking, jump peeking generally requires more practice to perfect. Jump peeking is a far more effective way to peek at an angle held by an Operator and collect the necessary intel in the absence of Sova's Owl Drone or Skye's Trailblazer.

To jump peek at an angle, follow these steps:

Approach the angle which you want to jump peek at an angle of approximately 45 degrees. Make sure to have your knife out instead of your weapon. Once ready, press the W key and then, as soon as you reach the edge, press the Space Bar to jump, let go of the W key, and press A or D depending on the angle you are peeking to bring yourself back to cover.

Repeat the above sequence to get a good look or tease the Operator into shooting a bullet and revealing their location.

Every Valorant player knows how lethal an Operator can be, especially in the hands of an accurate wielder. It's recommended to never peek at an Operator user directly, as the outcome is generally unfavorable.

Jump peeking isn't easy to master, but it is definitely worth the time spent doing so. Hop into a custom match with a friend and ask him/her to use an Operator against you at an angle while you practice jump peeking.

Mastering jiggle and jump peeking will grant players many in-game advantages in Valorant. These mechanics allow you to peek at both common and critical angles with ease. Certain maps like Ascent, Haven, and Breeze feature numerous angles where one can use jump or jiggle peeking to great effect.

