"Miz also knew the whole situation": Destiny reads out an explosive message involving AdrianahLee, Mizkif, and CrazySlick's scandal

The Mizkif-CrazySlick-AdrianahLee scandal has been the talk of the streaming community over the past week as big streamers such as Destiny and HasanAbi have been publicly talking about the controversy on their streams.

In his stream on September 26, Destiny read out a message from a person of interest who had quite a few allegations against the Austin-based streamer group OTK and some of the members associated with it.

While Mizkif has stepped away from his position at the group, he is still very much a part of the conversation as interested parties, which in this case form much of the streaming community. They are still trying to decide whether or not he is guilty of covering up a case of se*ual assault his friend and roommate CrazySlick perpetrated.

Destiny reads messages implying Mizkif knew about CrazySlick's manipulations against AdrianahLee

Destiny took the time to read out five points made by the sender of the message which alleged that AdrianahLee was blacklisted from any party where CrazySlick was invited. It also insinuated that streamers around the area knew associating with AdrianahLee would put them in a bad position with OTK streamers.

Before reading out the statements, the political commentator prefaced by saying that he completely trusted the person making the accusations and would take full responsibility if the words do not hold up in light of new contradictory evidence.

"This is a message that I got from somebody who is very, very close to the situation. I'll just say that. So, these are some things that this person told me. They said that, they can one million percent confirm the following and I trust this person. But hey, if they're wrong: f*ck me. Then I'll f*ck this person."

Having said that, the streamer went on to list each accusation as a point. The third point that he read out was very damning for Mizkif as the message implied that the OTK founder had complete knowledge of how things were being manipulated behind the scenes:

"Miz also knew about the whole situation. I heard him rant about everything, multiple times. Because something was happening."

A look at the allegations against Mizkif and CrazySlick that Destiny recently shared

The allegations, as read out by Destiny, started off by accusing CrazySlick of being the person responsible for getting AdrianahLee blacklisted:

"Number 1: Adrianah was blacklisted from any party that Slick went to. And he would always double check if Adrianah was there. Number 2: He said it set off a trigger when he saw her."

After claiming that Mizkif knew about the situation, the message then said that there were rumors that discredited AdrianahLee as a victim by insinuating that she was a clout-chaser who would fabricate claims of se*ual assault.

Although the identities of the people saying these things was not talked about, here is a clip of MitchJones calling her a clout-chaser in the infamous leaked call between the OTK streamers and Trainwreckstv.

The fifth point also mentioned Mizkif's alleged claim that she groped Cyr:

"Number 4: I was told that Adrianah was a huge clout-chaser and to avoid her at all cost. Number 5: It's been said that she was a predator and a lot of people talking about the Cyr situation and that Adrianah will take advantage of you whenever you get drunk."

The next point Desitiny talked about is the way her image was impacted around Austin due to how she was being talked about by the big streamers after the incident with CrazySlick:

"Adrianah was very poorly talked about in Austin. Anyone who's close to any OTK people, knew that and they knew not to have Adrianah near them."

After explaining to his audience that they would never guess the identity of the person who messaged him, Destiny said that he had no reason to doubt the information:

"It just seems like people knew what was going on. The idea that, um, yeah..."

Fans react to Destiny's take on the message

The clip was extensively shared on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail with varied reactions from people across the board.

Asmongold recently confirmed that a third-party investigation is already underway, so most streamers at OTK cannot be vocal about their views on the case. To read more about why people are leaning so much towards Mizkif's side of the CrazySlick and AdrianahLee controversy, click here.

