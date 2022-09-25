Destiny says Mizkif sounded "so bad" in the leaked Discord call, didn't seem to care about AdrianahLee

The current drama surrounding the allegations at the OTK House and Matthew "Mizkif" has given many a platform to offer their opinions, such as Destiny. In his stream on September 24, 2022, the political commentator spoke his piece on the situation, from how Mitch Jones is acting, to Mizkif himself.

He didn’t seem to think favorably of Matthew, saying how awful the streamer sounded by constantly defending his friend, CrazySlick.

Destiny isn’t impressed with how Mizkif handled the Discord call

Destiny, among others, took to social media to speak give their thoughts on the drama. This particular incident centers around the Discord call leaked by Mitch Jones.

In particular, Destiny took Mizkif to task for how he responded in the call. According to him, the streamer simply talked over and over about how he was worried he was going to lose his best friend, CrazySlick; that’s all Mizkif focused upon:

“When Mizkif is constantly saying, ‘that’s my best friend, I’m checking up on my best friend, that was my best friend,' like 20 times, that sounds so bad. And it almost sounds like he didn’t even care that Adrianah’s name was getting railroaded.”

In the YouTuber’s opinion, Mizkif didn’t care about how this was affecting other people, such as AdrianahLee, the woman CrazySlick allegedly assaulted. Instead, the OTK co-founder focused on what he was potentially losing.

“He doesn’t even care, um, any of that. He’s just saying ‘that’s my best friend, of course I was worried I was gonna lose my best friend.' It just sounds so bad, it almost sounds like he knows s**t got f**ked, and he was trying to, you know. . .”

(Clip begins at 1:42:29)

Destiny then spent several moments simply being quiet, after which he trailed off and read the chat before going on to watch clips based on the most recent drama.

Reddit doesn’t think Destiny is unbiased at all

Destiny’s opinion on the situation caused a bit of discussion on Reddit’s LiveStreamFails subreddit as well.

Some commented that Destiny understands how much context this situation with Mizkif requires, while others think the streamer is just helping Trainwreckstv and xQc’s side of the drama.

It also led to a great deal of talk about Mizkif himself. Not everyone is convinced he’s truly a master manipulator, responsible for orchestrating everything that has gone down.

One user offered a sort of plausible situation for the streamer, and even that still had negative connotations. Others just think he is clueless for not believing a friend could betray him in the way Crazyslick did.

Some pointed out that it wasn’t known at the time what Adrianah was going to say, and that did explain Mizkif’s reaction. One Redditor pointed out that the streamer even cried, and the response made sense. In the end, he was trying to deal with the fact that he was losing his best friend.

This particular YouTube clip lead to a great deal of speculation (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Streamers and viewers will continue to discuss this drama as it unfolds, but as of this writing, Mizkif has not responded to any allegations made against him, though a third-party investigation is underway within the OTK organization.

