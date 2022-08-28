Destiny calls out Lilypichu as a Trump supporter, Lily responds on Reddit

In a recent livestream, Steven “Destiny” claimed that the reason he and Lily “Lilypichu” had a falling out was due to her ardent support for Trump. He made some claims about why the two don’t talk anymore, painting the Offline TV streamer as a hardline Republican.

While the streamer’s chat ate it up, when the clip came to LivestreamFails, Lilypichu herself showed up to clear the air. According to her, the friendship collapsed due to Destiny's obsession with Pokimane.

Destiny calls out Lilypichu as a Trump supporter, but Lily responds

Whilst calling out Lilypichu and explaining their tiff, Destiny stated:

“Lily used to be really friendly, but the problem, it’s probably more on my side than hers. Where the issue is that when I got banned, from Twitch, from, one of the times? I don’t remember what it was exactly, but, people don’t know this about Lily, but she’s a huge Trump supporter.”

Destiny continued to talk about Lily's demeanor, painting her as a Trump supporter. He alleged that she abandoned him during his hour of need due to their political differences, stating:

"And she took that opportunity, when I got banned, when I was at my worst moment when I needed support the most, to just s**t on me, for my anti-Trump opinions. And she started going off about how like Asian people are unfairly discriminated against in higher education, and how Trump was the only person willing to talk about it, like I was a part of the racist white people on Twitter, that didn’t believe blah blah blah, she’s unreal, in terms of her rabid obsession of being like, pro-Trump.”

Destiny proceeded to talk about how she used to be pro-Andrew Yang. However, according to the YouTuber, it was only because of the money she could allegedly make from her subs. Further elaborating on the matter, Destiny stated:

“Ironically, she used to be a Yangganger, and then she went to pro-Trump afterwards. The only reason she was pro-Yang too, was because she was like, ‘Oh those fans get those $1,000 need bucks, they’ll all donate to my channel once I hit certain subscriber counts.' But anyway, I don’t know, that always kind of like, left a bad taste in my mouth.”

However, it didn’t take long for Lilypichu herself to respond, though it was on the LiveStreamFails subReddit.

According to Lilypichu, the reason behind Destiny's outrage isn't her political affiliation, but the latter's obsession with Pokimane. She revealed that during their friendship, Destiny would abruptly stop talking to message Pokimane:

“I mean, it wouldn't be a problem if it happened once, but he would namedrop her every single time we talked. I asked him to play league and valorant, and he would only want to join if Poki was there. Every conversation, he just had to include her somehow.”

Ultimately, this led to the two having heated arguments, and their friendship just ended over time. According to Lily, Destiny also talked about getting a tattoo of Pokimane, emphasizing his obsession.

However, she talked about feeling bad for him and hoped the streamer would get through whatever issues he’s facing. Destiny has not made a response to Lily’s statement as of this writing, but the two sides have very different stories on how proceedings ended between them.

Reddit is divided on Destiny vs. Lilypichu

One user brought up an old clip where Lily and her boyfriend Michael Reeves were hitting a punching bag and yelling about liberals, which led to a few responses about Michael and Offline TV in general.

Another reply thanked Lily for bringing this to light. Others weren’t shocked, given how much Destiny talks about Pokimane’s personal life. It seemed like a few Redditors agreed with Lilypichu in this instance.

However, some opined that Lily’s post was just a copypasta and remained unconvinced about its legitimacy. Others thought the streamer was just making it all up.

Meanwhile, one Redditor insisted that it’s just an elaborate joke, and Destiny understands it will create content and reactions. According to the Redditor, it was a ruse, but not everyone agreed.

Following this back and forth, the situation involving Lilypichu and Destiny remains to be solved.

