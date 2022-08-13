"That was the scariest thing ever!": Lilypichu reacts right after finishing her Comfi Beats concert

Lily “Lilypichu” recently held her first in-person concert, titled Comfi Beats, at Candela La Brea in Los Angeles, California. The streamer spent about two hours on stage, where she collaborated with League of Legends singer TJ Brown.

After the concert was over, Lily admitted that the experience was terrifying, and that there may not be another live performance on the cards for her.

She exclaimed:

“That was the scariest thing ever!”

Lilypichu admitted she was terrified during her first concert

Before Lilypichu made it as a full-time streamer, she got her start making parody songs on YouTube, some of which have millions of views. A talented musician, voice actress, and artist, Lilypichu finally took the plunge and held a live concert.

Comfi Beats took place on Friday, August 12, 2022, and featured a number of songs. Though her concert was well-received by the audience, the streamer admitted to being downright terrorized by the experience, despite being told that she did incredibly well.

After the concert, Lily fumbled:

“Uh uh, I think that’s my only, I can’t, that’s so scary! I was like, I was s**ting my pants! You can’t see it, I’m wearing brown right now, it’s all s**t stained!”

The streamer mused that maybe she needed more practice and shooed her mother away, who came backstage. Lilypichu then asked the latter to come back, saying that she was joking.

The content creator admitted that some parts of the concert made her feel confident, whereas others did not. Even though she was unhappy about how her performance went down, her Twitch audience and in-person viewers loved it.

Reddit reacts favorably to Lily’s concert

A few users on Reddit reacted to Lily saying that she s**t herself in fear. Some joked that wearing brown was a very smart choice, while others were just glad that her accident was not caught by the microphone.

Performing behind a screen is significantly different from performing live. Some users on Reddit understood this, explaining that feeling depressed or empty after a performance is not an uncommon experience.

Others pointed out that some performers never get comfortable with performing live, and shared their personal experiences.

A few comments said that while they could tell that Lily was nervous, they felt she was great, and were looking forward to the inevitable YouTube video that would come as a result of the in-person concert.

Though the Twitch streamer admitted she was very nervous during the performance, the online and offline audience had a different opinion on her set. It remains to be seen whether she will return for another concert.

