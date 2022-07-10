"This is so cute"- Fans left in awe as LilyPichu shares wholesome glow-up pictures with boyfriend Michael Reeves

Amidst a major switch of platforms midway through her career, Lily "LilyPichu" has caught the internet's attention again, but for a whole other reason. Taking to the official Twitter handle, Lily shared wholesome glow-up pictures with boyfriend Michael Reeves, highlighting the change between 2019 and 2022.

The strong playful chemistry between the duo has always been the center of attraction for their collaborative livestreams and fans just love the bond they have. As one can already imagine, the tweet went insanely viral and racked over 33k likes and hundreds of comments within a few hours of posting.

A look back at LilyPichu and Michael Reeves' relationship

The Gaming sector has grown as big as any entertainment industry in the last couple of years. It has not only aided the developers to create incredibly popular titles, but also helped many creators and gamers grow in popularity, just to make this landscape a professional choice.

One such rising star is LilyPichu, who started her streaming journey playing League of Legends on Twitch and soon gained immense popularity on the platform.

Until 2019, LilyPichu was in a public relationship with fellow OfflineTV member Albert ‘Sleightlymusical." However, soon after their separation, the former Twitch star started dating YouTuber Michael Reeves and confirmed the same with a YouTube vlog titled "We are dating now, right?"

Since then, Lily has not shied away from expressing her love for the YouTuber and seems to be very fond of Michael in general.

Following his frequent appearances on the now-YouTuber's livestream, both Lily and Michael have made quite a name for themselves. Their fans cannot stop obsessing over them every time the streaming couple have an adorable moment on a livestream.

Fans react to LilyPichu's recent tweet

As expected, the heartwarming pictures evoked a wave of interesting responses from viewers from all corners of the globe.

While the majority of viewers just appreciated the pair for sticking around and always managing to find their way back to each other, a handful of Twitter users even joked about Michael's eyes not being as expressive as he was in 2019.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what they had to say:

ScoutEagle @ScoutEagle456 @LilyPichu @michaelreeves Lily looks happier and Michael looks like hes seen too much @LilyPichu @michaelreeves Lily looks happier and Michael looks like hes seen too much

Suvin Subramanian @Suvin199 @LilyPichu



perfect.. as all things should be



and goddamn covid is everpresent tf @michaelreeves You can see two friends in one picture and two lovers in the other..perfect.. as all things should beand goddamn covid is everpresent tf @LilyPichu @michaelreeves You can see two friends in one picture and two lovers in the other..perfect.. as all things should beand goddamn covid is everpresent tf

StreetGum @StreetGumWear @LilyPichu @michaelreeves A tale as old as time, oblivion that spans across three years. @LilyPichu @michaelreeves A tale as old as time, oblivion that spans across three years.

Isaac✨ @isac980 @LilyPichu @michaelreeves Man you two look adorable from 2019 and now @LilyPichu @michaelreeves Man you two look adorable from 2019 and now 😊

After streaming for over a decade on Twitch, the League of Legends streamer switched to YouTube earlier this week, much to viewers' excitement.

With that being said, the fan-favorite duo are in Japan right now for a fun trip along with other OTV crew, including YouTube Gaming star Valkyrae.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far