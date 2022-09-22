Fanfan shows solidarity with AdrianahLee by exposing disturbing DMs with CrazySlick amid s*xual assault accusations

Popular Twitch streamer CrazySlick has found himself in hot water following a string of recent events. TSM streamer Fanfan has come forward to reveal a number of disturbing direct messages from the online personality.

This comes in the wake of content creator AdrianahLee accusing him of touching her inappropriately while she was in an inebriated state around January 2020.

On September 20, 2022, taking to her official Twitter handle, popular creator FanFan extended her support towards AdrianahLee as she publicly posted a few snapshots of highly inappropriate messages from CrazySlick, eliciting a plethora of support from viewers worldwide.

TSM streamer Fanfan exposes CrazySlick following s*xual assault accusations

Fanfan has exposed CrazySlick with her recent tweet (viewer discretion is advised), publicly revealing some of his unwelcoming messages on Discord.

She is one of the many who have spoken of similar experiences with him. Sharing a series of screenshots, Fanfan extended her support towards Adriana Lee as she claimed to have experienced similar behavior from the streamer.

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether formal charges have been filed. However, since the deleted tweet, the Austin native has not yet commented on any of the accusations from Fanfan.

Recent controversy surrounding CrazySlick

For context, the drama was first initiated after popular Twitch streamer Trainwreckstv made some serious allegations against OTK co-founder Mizkif and his rumored girlfriend Maya Higa, accusing them of covering up the s*xual assault case due to their close ties with CrazySlick.

Since the allegations came to light, the streamer has gone on to make a public statement, denying the entire case against him.

In a now-deleted tweet uploaded to his official Twitter handle, he publicly denied all the accusatory claims, pointing out that he was just helping out Adrianah as his intentions were purely innocent.

Now deleted tweet by Slick denying all the acussatory claims (Image via Slick/twitter)

The internet personality went on to compare himself to Johnny Depp and even revealed that he was going to contact his lawyer as soon as possible.

Social media reacts to Fanfan's tweet

As expected, the incident has spread like wildfire across the internet, with fans and followers chiming in to provide their take on the matter. At the time of writing, the tweet has been making rounds on the internet, and has garnered massive attention on Reddit in no time.

While the majority of viewers extended their support to AdrianahLee and Fanfan, others took a jibe at Mizkif for covering up the matter. Here's what they had to say:

As mentioned above, CrazySlick has hinted towards hiring a legal representative to support his case so there could be further chapters added to the story. However, with Fanfan coming forward with screenshots of the Discord messages with the Austin streamer, things have certainly taken an undecided turn for the worse.

With that being said, it is yet to be seen if any legal proceedings will take place following the fiaso or if other female creators will come out with a similar experience.

