“If you want to do Camp Thor”- Mizkif stunned as Games of Thrones' “The Mountain” joins Camp Knut

Popular streamer and strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, or Game of Thrones’ "The Mountain," shook things up by finally joining the popular Camp Knut, much to the surprise of his viewers.

Over the last couple of weeks, Camp Knut has proven to be one of the most successful initiatives that also managed to reel in an impressive number of viewers on workout-centric livestreams. Given the hype around its unique approach, it wasn't long before fitness enthusiasts and 2018's Strongest Man, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, started heaping praise on the team associated with the camp for their incredible work.

However, after much excitement following Mizkif's call with Björnsson, where the former asked the latter to give Camp Knut a shot, the Game of Thrones star finally arrived at Camp Kunt and met Mizkif and the others. This left them stunned, courtesy of his intimidating stature. Subsequently, offering an interesting idea, the OTK streamer mentioned what he'd like to do in the future:

"If you want to do Camp Thor, I would go."

Mizkif proposes new idea to Hafpor Julius Bjornsson

During the August 14, 2022 broadcast, Twitch streamer Knut picked up the Icelandic personality at the airport, with 30,000 live viewers witnessing the moment. Hafþór Björnsson then walked into the gym where Mizkif and other prominent Camp Knut members and streamers were eagerly waiting for him.

Introducing "The Mountain" to all the live Twitch viewers, Knut remarked:

"There are 31,000 people watching for your arrival! Yeah, here! Here's the chat."

It all started back in August 7, 2022, when OTK co-founder and Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" surprised his viewers by getting on a call with the Game of Thrones strongman. The duo likely worked behind the scenes to bring Thor on their fitness journey to coach other streamers.

As viewers can already imagine, the group was amazed at Thor's incredible power and skill.

However, he, in turn, was amazed by the team's progress in such a short span of time and how massive and well-toned their physique had become.

That wasn't it, though, the success of the livestream and appreciation from viewers sparked a rather interesting idea for Mizkif, who proposed to host Camp Thor with the strongman in the near future.

Upon being asked what would the plan was after Camp Knut, Mizkif responded by saying:

"Imagine if we did Camp Thor.... Look I wanted to go on the other side of the gym before we said this. If you wanted to do Camp Thor, I would go. I would travel to Iceland for 30 days in the winter and just eat boars and live. If you wanted me to do that the camera will F the entire time but I'll do it."

At the time of writing, neither Matthew nor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has officially confirmed anything regarding a Camp Thor venture; however, given the Twitch streamer's enthusiasm for fitness, it's certainly a possibility.

