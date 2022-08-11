Knut challenges Mizkif to box Hafþór “The Mountain” Björnsson at Camp Knut

Twitch streamer Knut Spildrejorde posed an interesting challenge to Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" during a recent livestream.

Before commencing the 17th day of Camp Knut, the Norwegian bodybuilder stated that he had set a new challenge for Matthew after deciding that the latter would be getting in the boxing ring to brawl with professional strongman Hafþór Björnsson.

The Austin, Texas-based streamer was taken aback after hearing Knut's challenge and asserted that he wouldn't last long against Hafþór Björnsson, also known as Thor, in the boxing ring.

Mizkif reacts to Knut challenging him to go against Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson in a boxing match

Camp Knut is in full swing and has reached its midpoint. On August 10, notable One True King (OTK) members such as Vincent "Cyr", Nick "Nmplol", EsfandTV, and Tectone spent three hours at the gym working out together.

Knut made an entrance at the 12-minute mark of the stream and straight away shared that he set a new challenge for Mizkif:

"Mizkif! We have a new challenge for you. Not today..."

The OTK co-founder interrupted him and asked if he was aware that Hafór Björnsson, famous for enacting the role of Gregor "The Mountain That Rides" Clegane in Game of Thrones, was visiting Austin, Texas.

Knut indicated that he was aware of this and stated that the challenge focused on the streamer sparring against the professional strongman in the boxing ring:

"Yes! That's the challenge. I have decided what we're doing. Should I tell you? In the red corner, standing five foot two... no you, Mizkif in the red corner, Hafþór in the blue corner for 'Pow, Pow, Pow' (making jabbing actions)!"

Timestamp: 00:12:32

Matthew claimed that the fight wouldn't last that long, with Cyr adding:

"You might actually have to sign a will."

The 26-year-old Twitch sensation replied:

"No, I would get; he would probably kill me, or I would be like, decapitated or something."

Cyr inquired as to whether the boxing match will be held at the same gym, and Knut affirmed that it would:

"I'm looking forward to seeing the boxing match. Yes, it's going to be a boxing match, Mizkif versus The Mountain. Yeah! It would be the best. It would be another top form of Camp Knut again."

Matthew wondered about the possibility of a pay-per-view event for the boxing match, to which Knut responded by suggesting:

"Should we do it behind a paywall? Only subs stream only? They can choose between constant watching ads and getting 10 second glimpse of the match or being subbed."

Fans react to the streamers' clip

Fans in the YouTube comment section expressed a variety of opinions on the streamer boxing Hafþór Björnsson. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer supposedly boxing Hafþór Björnsson 1/2 (Image via OTKlips/YouTube)

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer supposedly boxing Hafþór Björnsson 2/2 (Image via OTKlips/YouTube)

The idea of Hafór Björnsson traveling to Austin, Texas, to attend Camp Knut began a few days ago when the world’s strongest man requested a conversation with Mizkif.

The Icelandic personality stated that he would be "100%" down to attend the fitness camp if it could fit into his tight schedule.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi