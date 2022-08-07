“Adin Ross is the biggest d**k rider” - Mizkif provides his thoughts on Adin Ross

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" provided his thoughts on fellow content creator Adin Ross during a recent stream and explained the rationale for it.

While Matthew was reacting to a video titled "The Bizarre Downfall of Greekgodx," a bit on Adin Ross came up, during which the latter was interacting with one of the most controversial internet personalities, Andrew Tate.

Mizkif paused the video after watching Adin's response to Andrew Tate's views on women and how Tate asserted that women were his "property." The One True King co-founder then said:

"Adin Ross is the biggest d**k rider I've ever seen in my entire life, man."

Mizkif provides his viewpoints on Adin Ross

The Twitch sensation returned to host his regular, PC-based livestreams after a long time as he has been busy participating in Camp Knut over the past 14 days.

During the August 7 livestream, the streamer spent time reacting to some of the trending videos on the internet and came across a viral video made by Jabroney.

At the six-hour mark of the broadcast, Matthew came to the end of the video, during which Jabroney stated that Greekgodx's recent behavior could be attributed to him watching and consuming media produced by former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate.

Jabroney highlighted a misogynistic statement that Andrew Tate made on Adin Ross' livestream, which was along these lines:

"I wouldn't even mind my girl doing OnlyFans as long as I kept all the money. I mean, I might let her buy some shoes or something. She's my property so she's selling my property like, if we're going to rent out my house, then I get the money."

Adin Ross replied by saying:

"Maybe she should get maybe, 50/50?"

Mizkif did not hold back after hearing Adin Ross' response and said:

"He is such a d**k rider, it's crazy! It's crazy."

Timestamp: 06:23:49

Following the strong comments, the Austin, Texas native claimed that Adin Ross is clever because he understands how to feed the egos of those who are invited on his livestream. He stated:

"But the thing is, that's what he's got to do to get like these people on. So you got to; he's smart, he knows to do that because it feeds the egos of the people that he brings it on, so they come on board, and they're more willing to be there."

Mizkif went on to suggest that if he were Adin Ross and had Andrew Tate on his channel, he would do the same thing:

"It's what you got to do! He's literally sucking their d**k, so they come on his stream, and they f***ing hang out with him. It's what you got to do! It's it! It's what you got to do, like, if I had Andrew Tate on and I'm Adin Ross, what would I do? I would suck his d**k because you want him to stay longer, you want him to come on again. He's content, you know?"

Fans react to the streamer's statements

Fans in the streamer's Twitch chat expressed a wide variety of reactions, with the majority agreeing with what Mizkif had to say. Here's a snapshot of the Twitch chat room:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's statements (Images via Mizkif/Twitch)

At the time of writing, Matthew was listed as the 29th most popular content creator on the livestreaming platform. He has over 2 million followers and averages 39,000 viewers per stream.

