“100% would like to come” - Hafþór Björnsson expresses his interest in joining Camp Knut with Mizkif and other streamers

The streaming community was taken by surprise after Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" got on an audio call with professional strongman Hafþór Björnsson during a recent livestream.

Hafþór Björnsson, popularly known as Thor, is an Icelandic actor and strongman. He is famous for playing the iconic character of Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in HBO's American fantasy series Game of Thrones.

As the internet personality conversed with the World's Strongest Man on stream, the former was interested in knowing if the latter would be inclined to join Camp Knut. Hafþór Björnsson's response was:

"I could, you know, I would definitely, a 100% would like to come, it just has to fit into my schedule."

Mizkif asks Hafþór Björnsson to join Camp Knut

Hafþór Björnsson recently started livestreaming on Twitch and reacted to some of the most viral clips featuring various One True King members participating at Camp Knut.

During Mizkif's stream, viewers alerted him that Hafór wanted to get on a call. Without further delay, the co-founder of OTK initiated a call, and both personalities began conversing.

At the 43-minute mark of the stream, the Austin, Texas native invited Hafþór to Camp Knut and said:

"I have a question, would you really, because I know you're busy, you're filming in Rome, I mean, you're the top dog, and some would say you're a top G. Would you come out here actually to train with us for a week and you can meet your mod Knut."

Hafór responded by saying that meeting the popular livestreaming personalities would be a "highlight" and that he would absolutely be interested in attending Camp Knut. He said:

"Oh, that'd be actually... that would be a highlight to meet you guys. You guys are all.. seem like a super cool people."

Mizkif offered to find a suitable place for Hafþór to stay and added:

"Yeah, if you need an extra week, I mean like, if you really want to come and you need extra time, I will... I can find you a place to stay, I can figure all that stuff out. I did it for Knut, you can use my Nissan Altima. Yeah, I would totally be up if you want to. I know you are extremely busy."

Hafþór was looking forward to having a serious conversation on the subject:

"Hey, on a serious note, let's definitely talk about it, and let's try to make it work. Like, I have some obligations to do, but it actually could work, and I would f***ing love it, and I'm not joking. If you're actually being serious, I want to press it, and I'm being serious."

Mizkif continued the conversation by jokingly suggesting that Knut was not training him hard. However, Hafþór sided with the Norwegian bodybuilder and claimed that the streamers being busy on their phones while working out was the real problem.

Fans react to Mizkif inviting Hafþór Björnsson to Camp Knut

Fans in the YouTube comments section were astonished to see the Icelandic strongman was planning to get together with the 26-year-old internet personality. Here's how the fans reacted to the streamer's clip:

Halfway through the 30-day long streamer fitness camp, fans hoped to see Hafór Bjornsson in the next season of Camp Knut if he did not manage to make it this season.

