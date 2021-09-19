Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt: Full card results

Hafthor Bjornsson, the famed Game of Thrones actor and professional strongman, headlined the CoreSports: Fight Night 3 event earlier today in Dubai, UAE. His opponent was Canadian arm wrestler and YouTuber Devon Larratt.

Hafthor Bjornsson was initially expected to take on fellow strongman rival Eddie Hall. However, the Englishman was forced to pull out of the bout due to a bicep injury. Larratt agreed to step up on short notice and challenge a significantly bigger man in Hafthor Bjornsson.

Former Crossfit athletes Josh Bridges and Jacob Heppner featured in the co-main event.

One of the professional boxing fights at CoreSports: Fight Night 3 was a lightweight bout between Anthony de Bruijn and Giorgi Gachechiladze. A heavyweight bout featuring Martin Bakole and Haruna Osumanu also took place on the card.

American powerlifter Stefi Cohen featured as well in a featherweight bout against Marcela Nieto. Avril Mathie and Jesca Mfinanga opened the card.

Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt results

Hafthor Bjornsson def. Devon Larratt via TKO (Round 1)

Hafthor Bjornsson started aggressively right out of the gate, but Larratt held his own as he caught the Icelandic strongman with a couple of hooks.

As the fight progressed further, Hafthor Bjornsson continued to push the pace and rocked Larratt consistently with his brute punching power. With 15 seconds left for the fight to end, the referee had seen enough and called a stop to the contest.

Jacob Heppner def. Josh Bridges via unanimous decision

All three judges scored the contest in favor of Jacob Heppner. After the fight, he embraced Josh Bridges and made it clear in the post-fight interview that he may not enter the squared circle again.

Anthony de Bruijn def. Giorgi Gachechiladze via unanimous decision

Anthony de Bruijn continued his unbeaten run as he comfortably cruised past his Dutch opponent Giorgi Gachechiladze.

de Bruijn was pressuring Gachechiladze, and the latter had no answer. In the final two rounds, the veteran Dutchman started to slow down, thus making the judges' job easier.

Martin Bakole def. Haruna Osumanu via KO (Round 1)

Martin Bakole proved that he is one of the heavyweights to look after in the coming time. He flatlined Haruna Osumanu with a stinging punch that sent the Ghanian native to the canvas.

Stefi Cohen vs. Marcela Nieto - majority draw

Stefi Cohen and Marcela Nieto collided in a six-round fight that resulted in a majority draw.

Avril Mathie def. Jesca Mfinanga via unanimous decision

Jesca Mfinanga proved no match for Avril Mathie as she was consistently outboxed by her Australian opponent. Mathie won the fight via unanimous decision.

