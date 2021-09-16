Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt: Date, time, streaming information

In one of the most anticipated fights of the strength sports world, Hafthor Bjornsson, of Game of Thrones fame, will be taking on arm wrestling star Devon Larratt.

The fight will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as the headliner of a stacked CoreSports: Fight Night 3 card at Sports City arena in Dubai, UAE.

'The Mountain' was originally set to face fellow former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall, but the latter had to withdraw after suffering a horrific bicep tear.

Watch Eddie Hall talk about the injury below:

Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt - Timings

Here are the timings for the CoreSports: Fight Night 3 headlined by Hafthor Bjornsson and Devon Larratt for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The pay-per-view main card is slated to begin from 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 am PT on Saturday, September 18 in the United States. The main event will begin at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT.

United Kingdom

The pay-per-view main card is slated to begin from 5:45 pm BST on Saturday, September 18 in the United Kingdom. The main event will begin at 9 pm BST.

India

The pay-per-view main card is slated to begin from 10:15 am IST on Saturday, September 18 in India. The main event will begin at 1:30 am IST on Sunday, September 19.

Below you will find the start timings for the respective fights on the main card:

Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt - Streaming

The full card will be exclusively available for streaming on UK-based platform CoreSports as a pay-per-view. The cost is $9.99 for the US audience and £7.99 for the UK audience.

Live tickets are available for the event as well. The combined cost of the World Ultimate Strongman and Strongwoman event on September 17 and the CoreSports: Fight Night 3 event on September 18 starts from $55.85.

Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt - Full Card

Following are all the fighters competing on the CoreSports: Fight Night 3 card headlined by Hafthor Bjornsson and Devon Larratt.

Main pay-per-view card

Heavyweight: Thor Bjornsson (Iceland) vs. Devon Larratt (Canada) - Main Event

CrossFit: Jacob Heppner (USA) vs. Josh Bridges (USA) - Co-main Event

Lightweight: Anthony De Bruijn (Netherlands) vs. Giorgi Gachechiladze (Georgia)

Heavyweight: Martin Bakole (Democratic Republic of the Congo) vs. Haruna Osumanu (Ghana)

Featherweight: Stefi Cohen (USA) vs. Marcela Nieto (Colombia)

Bantamweight: Avril Mathie (Australia) vs. Jesca Mfinanga (Tanzania)

Preliminary card

Super Middleweight: Stephane Fondjo (Cameroon) vs. Badri Gogichasvili (Georgia)

Super Featherweight: Fahad Al Blouishi (UAE) vs. Ayubu Tezikoma (Uganda)

Super Lightweight: Khalid Naseer (Pakistan) vs. Abdul Malik Jabir (Ghana)

