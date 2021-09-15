What is Devon Larratt's net worth?

Devon Larratt's net worth as of September 2021 is estimated to be $300,000, according to wealthypersons.com.

In a conversation with Sports Illustrated in 2016, Larratt's wife, Jodi, explained that he earned $75,000 from his arm-wrestling endeavors the previous year. She also revealed that he gave seminars for $1,000 each.

The arm-wrestling phenom's achievements speak for themselves. Larratt is currently the No.1-ranked arm-wrestler in North America. He also won the WAL left-hand heavyweight title in 2015.

A former member of the Canadian special forces, Larratt pursued arm-wrestling at an early age. He placed third at the WAF world wrestling championship in Japan in 1999. He was 24 at the time.

Devon Larratt is currently in possession of the 'Legacy Hammer.' The hammer is a symbolic representation of the world's best arm-wrestler. The wielder must ensure that the hammer goes to the most worthy successor.

Watch Devon Larratt show off his 'Legacy Hammer' in a video on his official YouTube channel below:

Devon Larratt will face Hafthor Bjornsson in an exhibition boxing match on September 18

Devon Larratt will compete in a boxing exhibition match against one of the strongest men in the world, Hafthor Bjornsson. Bjornsson is also known for his role as 'The Mountain' from the popular HBO show Game of Thrones.

The exhibition bout, promoted by Core Sports, will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on the 18th of September. The fight was originally scheduled between Bjornsson and fellow strongman Eddie Hall. Larratt stepped in after an injury prevented Hall from competing.

Devon Larratt has also trained with renowned MMA coach Firas Zahabi at the popular Tristar Gym in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, trained at the gym throughout his fighting career.

