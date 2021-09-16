Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt: Height, weight, stats comparison

Hafthor Bjornsson will face arm wrestling legend Devon Larratt in a boxing bout this Saturday, September 18.

Bjornsson was originally scheduled to face British strongman Eddie Hall. However, the 33-year-old had to pull out after suffering a detached bicep. Fortunately, Devon Larratt has stepped in on short notice to face Hafthor Bjornsson. Their clash will headline a stacked CoreSports: Fight Night 3 card at the Sports City arena in Dubai, UAE.

Hafthor Bjornsson stands at 6'9", which gives him a four-inch height advantage over Larratt. Devon Larratt is also substantially lighter than Bjornsson. While Larratt weighs 132.9 kilograms (293 pounds), the Icelandic behemoth weighs 156 kilograms (344 pounds). At 46, Larratt is much older than Bjornsson, who is 32 years of age.

Hafthor Bjornsson and Devon Larratt met back in 2015 when they faced-off in a fascinating arm wrestling challenge. While Hafthor weighed in at 419 pounds, Larratt was almost half his weight at 225 pounds. However, Larratt showed his strength, defeating Bjornsson with both arms.

While Larratt will make his boxing debut against Bjornsson, the strongman has previously competed twice in exhibition bouts. He drew against Stephen Ward and Simon Vallily.

Hafthor Bjornsson predicts a possible knockout win over Devon Larratt

While Hafthor Bjornsson respects Devon Larratt for taking the short-notice bout, he'll show no mercy inside the ring. According to the Reykjavik-born star, Larratt could suffer a first-round knockout in his boxing debut because he hasn't had much time to prepare.

Hafthor Bjornsson recently told the Daily Mirror:

"I have huge respect for Devon because he’s going into this on such short notice, with not much time. But to be honest, a fight is a fight and I’m ready. If he’s not ready then he’ll probably get knocked out in the first round, sadly, that’s just the truth. He’s obviously very new to boxing. He didn’t have a whole lot of time to prepare himself, but the promotion picked him as my opponent because I told them I would fight anyone. I don’t know too much about his strategy, game plan or style because he’s so new which is kind of what I need almost, because I feel that Eddie Hall will bring the same thing."

