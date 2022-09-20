Who is CrazySlick? Twitch streamer accused of s*xually assaulting fellow content creator AdrianahLee

Twitch star CrazySlick has found himself in murky waters following a string of recent events. The 23-year-old has been accused of s*xual misconduct by fellow streamer Adrianah "AdrianahLee". According to the latter, CrazySlick made unwelcome advances toward her in January 2020. CrazySlick currently has over 78K followers on the Amazon-owned platform and is fairly close to other streamers such as Maya and Matthew "Mizkif."

The drama was initiated following Twitch streamer Tyler "TrainwreckTV's" claims of Mizkif and Maya covering up for "s*xual assaults". He also revealed that Matthew had even "blackmailed" Tyler, along with other girls. After a revelatory tweet, Adrianah came forward to reveal that the alleged perpetrator was CrazySlick.

How has CrazySlick responded to the allegations?

Since the allegations came to light, Slick has gone on to make a public statement. In a now deleted tweet, he denied all accusatory claims, adding that his intentions were to help Adrianah and not take undue advantage of her. He exclaimed:

“I have never sexually assaulted anyone and never will. I have never had any intentions of ever harming anyone. I go out of my way to check on someone and I get accused of rape, this is unfair, I will be getting a lawyer ASAP. Learn from Johnny Depop situation and think fast"

For context, Adrianah recounted the streamer s*xually exploiting her by touching her inappropriately while she was in an inebriated state. She further claimed that both Maya and Mizkif had played a part in silencing her. According to the 22-year-old:

“I was told, 'it’s okay! Just come out about it so we don’t have to kick Slick out. We’ll come to a middle ground so we don’t have to kick Slick out. You’ll be fine'"

Adrianah also suggested that her initial statement was filtered by Maya due to her close ties with CrazySlick. She shared a Twitch clip of Mizkif's casual way of describing the entire situation. Matthew is heard defining it as "s*xual harassment at a low scale."

Zack "Asmongold", who shares the same organization (OTK) as Mizkif and is a former friend of CrazySlick, has also weighed in. He said:

"I don't give a f**k if you touched her on the chest or not, you're a creepy f**king piece of sh*t!"

It is unclear if there have been any formal charges made against CrazySlick so far. Since the deleted tweet, the Austin native has not spoken about the situation.

Fans react to the drama

The situation has spread like wildfire across the internet, with fans sharing their reactions. Streamers and influencers such as Corinna Kopf, Ali "Myth", Felix "xQc", Hasan "HasanAbi" have all either implicitly or explicitly made comments on the entire saga. Here are some of the reactions:

As mentioned earlier, it is yet to be seen if any legal proceedings will take place following the fiasco. Since CrazySlick has hinted at hiring legal representation, there could be further chapters added to the story.

Prior to the allegations, the 23-year-old was engaged in a subathon on his Twitch channel. His previous stream had run for over 19 hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far